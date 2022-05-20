Drink, Eat, Repeat: New Seasonal Offerings Throughout South Florida

Fresh Offerings to Enjoy with Your Best Buds
COCKTAILS
BODEGA TAQUERIA Y TEQUILA (Multiple locations)
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is South Florida’s iconic brand offering an array of Mexican street food along with a unique night-life experience. The Mexican-inspired concept features an extensive menu showcasing authentic Mexican favorites along with unconventional and innovative interpretations, in addition to highlighting exclusive tequila and mezcal menus throughout the locations. As spring approaches, Bodega has an array of spring cocktails to enjoy from Paleta Margarita (Gem + Bolt Mezcal, Cointreau, spicy agave, watermelon juice, lime juice), Margarita Tropical (Don Julio Blanco, Los Sundays coconut, pineapple syrup, mango puree, lime music) and Berry Nice (Grey Goose, martini fiero, strawberry syrup, lime juice, ginger beer).
COTE Miami (Miami Design District)
Peace for Ukraine ($20) with Chopin Vodka, Lustau Fino Sherry, Lemon Juice, Mango Syrup, Blue salt and flowers. COTE takes great pride and joy in bringing happiness to their community and their hearts are broken to see what’s happening in Ukraine. Their friends at @wckitchen are on the frontlines feeding Ukrainian families fleeing home, as well as those who remain in the country at the heart of the conflict. They salute this effort and are inspired to do their small part to make a humble contribution. For every cocktail sold, COTE will donate $10 from every sale to World Central Kitchen to support their effort to bring nourishment to Ukrainian families and the frontline. WCK is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. They build resilient food systems with locally led solutions.
LA CAÑITA (Downtown Miami)
La Cañita is the latest Cuban-Caribbean concept-driven restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein and partner David Martinez, located in Bayside Marketplace. With spectacular waterfront views of Miami and live music curated throughout the week, La Cañita is certainly the place to be for big bold flavors, fun specialty cocktails, and the overall quintessential Miami experience! There’s no better way to enjoy the warm weather than sipping on a traditional Pina Colada ($15) with secret rum blend, coconut and pineapple.
LEKU (Allapattah)
Inspired by Allison Zuckerman’s “Eternal Recurrence” hanging over the bar at LEKU, LEKU’s mixologists created their own cocktail masterpiece — the ALLISON ($19), a flavorful, easy to drink, concoction with Carlos I Brandy, asturian ice-cider, amontillado, uchuva, and demerara topped with a floating disk of edible rice paper imprinted with a section of her LEKU showpiece.
FIOLA (Coral Gables)
For the fine dining Italian restaurant, the change in season signals an update in offerings with ingredients and flavors that are a perfect addition to its refined menu. This Spring, Beverage Director, Daniel Bishop has introduced a trio of cocktails including the smokey LEONARDO SMILING ($18) with Patron Silver, spiced guava, sfumato, lemon, and smoked salt; the refreshing FIOLA G&T ($19)-Bombay Sapphire infused with butterfly pea tea and lemongrass, house made tonic, and soda; and MR. A NEGRONI ($24)-Bombay, Campari, Carpano Antica, and Ramazzotti Amaro.
La Mar By Gastón Acurio (Mandarin Oriental, Miami)
Well-known for its Peruvian cuisine and breathtaking water view, La Mar by Gastón Acurio at Mandarin Oriental, Miami is releasing new cocktails for Spring/Summer 2022. New highlights include tiki-style cocktail FORBIDDEN BANTER ($18) with aged rum, light rum, pisco, baijiu, chinola, coconut cream, lime and the light and refreshing IT’S A FEELING ($19) with tequila, cinnamon, passion fruit purée, prosecco for our bubble and tequila lovers. Looking for a more classic cocktail, check out El Magnate ($20) perfectly stirred with premium aged rum, rhum, banane du brésil, aperol, red vermouth.
PUBBELLY SUSHI (Multiple locations)
Founded by five-times James Beard Award Semi-Finalist Jose Mendin and renowned Chef Jorge Mijangos, Pubbelly Sushi is South Florida’s eclectic neighborhood gastropub offering a hyper-creative fusion of Japanese and Latin inspired dishes. Since its debut in 2010, Pubbelly has established itself as a locals’ favorite where patrons can indulge in high-quality affordable dishes within a relaxed and casual setting. Pubbelly Sushi’s extensive menu is characterized by umami flavors and inventive offerings ranging from appetizers to the brand’s legendary Robata Grill and an array of unique “Pubbelly Rolls” including the brand’s Instagram famous Butter Krab Roll. They also have delicious spring cocktails to enjoy as it gets warmer featuring Watermelon Basil Margarita (Jose Cuervo tequila, orange liqueur, muddled basil, watermelon, lime; $18; Naranjita Spritz (Jose Cuervo tequila, aperol, muddled orange, fresh lime, orange bitters, topped with prosecco; $16); and Cucumber Splash (Broker’s gin, elderflower, cucumber, fresh lemon, ginger, jalapeño syrup; $16).
TANUKI (Miami Beach)
Chikyū (Japanese for earth) – Made with house gin, Melon Midori liqueur, Apple liqueur, Yuzu Juice, Agave, coconut cream and garnished with dehydrated apple slices. Available only from April 1st through April 30th with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Clean This Beach Up in honor of Earth Month.
BRUNCH
CASA MARIANO (Doral)
Doral’s premier destination for Mediterranean-inspired dishes recently debuted brunch–just in time for Spring! Helmed by Executive Chef/Owner Mariano Araya, Casa Mariano’s exquisite menu reflects Chef Mariano’s passions for both South American and Mediterranean flavors and techniques. The highly anticipated brunch menu includes several classics such as Huevos Rancheros; Crispy Chicken & Waffles; Crab Cake Benedict; Wagyu Burger; Bananas Foster French Toast and more.
Address: 8200 NW 27th St Suite 106, Doral, FL 33122
Phone: (305) 392-0507
FIOLA MIAMI (Coral Gables)
On Sundays from Noon-3PM, Coral Gables’ Michelin-caliber Italian eatery, Fiola offers a “Bottomless Champagne Brunch” along with a continuously refreshed brunch menu. Seasonal brunch offerings include an array of regional Italian dishes such as Cage Free Eggs Al Purgatorio made with Lake Meadow Farms eggs, sweet Italian sausage, pomodoro, and Parmigiano Reggiano; Lake Meadows Egg Frittata; and American Wagyu Burger topped with grilled pancetta, smoked scamorza, heirloom tomato, Boston lettuce, and Calabrian chili aioli accompanied by Tuscan style fries. Guests can opt for Bottomless Champagne with a choice between Domaine Chandon Rose, Brut & Garden Spritz for just $45 per guest or upgrade to Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut for $80 per guest.
Link to brunch menu: BRUNCH — Fiola Miami
Address: 1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Phone: (305) 912-2639
FORTE BY CHEF ADRIANNE (Coral Gables)
Brunch like an Italian every Saturday and Sunday from Noon-3PM at Forte by Chef Adrianne. Opt for dining al fresco with dishes like Avocado Toast “Bruschetta” with Calabrian Chili; Whipped Ricotta Toast drizzled with white truffle honey; a hearty Italian Breakfast Sandwich topped with prosciutto, salami, mortadella, fried egg, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and arugula; Bongiorno Pizza with bacon, cheese, onion, and egg; Farmer’s Frittata—tomato, sweet bell peppers, onions, zucchini, eggplant, mozzarella; and Nutella-stuffed Brioche French Toast accompanied by maple syrup. Pair your dishes with Chef Adrianne’s very own wine – the full-bodied “A” Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as an expansive selection of cocktails and wines by the glass.
Address: 45 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Phone: (305) 517-6181
MAREVA 1939 (Miami Beach)
Sundays from 12-4PM, Mareva 1939’s Sunday Brunch offers an international buffet style menu with a Spanish cuisine flare highlighting the Chef specials starting at $70 per person accompanied by live music by Victor Valdez!. Unlimited beverage options are also available inclusive of mimosa, chismosa and Bloody Mary, in addition to a crafted cocktail list and full bar options.
Address: 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Phone: (305) 532-2311
WELL FED (Coral Gables)
New for the summer, Well Fed introduces its new Saturday Brunch available from 11AM to 3:30PM. The extensive prix fixe brunch menu ($65 per guest) includes a selection of either coffee or hot tea and kicks off with a “Pan de la Casa” bread basket featuring a variety of homemade breads such as Andean wheat arepas, pastel de choclo, and more. Main dishes include a selection of Homemade Quiche in a variety of flavors including cazón and pecorino cheese, chicken and chorizo, or spinach, cheese and raisins, served with a side of green salad and Dijon Vinaigrette; Fainá topped with cherry tomato and green asparagus confit served with green salad and Dijon Vinaigrette; Wellfed Avocado Toast made with sourdough bread covered with creamy smashed avocado, and topped with baby radishes, pickled red onions and confit cherry tomatoes with several other toppings to choose from such as smoked fish, shredded chicken, or roasted vegetables; Toasted Arepa served with yucca hash browns, grilled white cheese, eggs cooked to order and a side of homemade stew; and Multigrain and Sweet Potato Bowl with orange hummus and smoky Baba Ghanoush. Lastly, guests can choose from three different desserts: Stuffed Pancakes; Banana and Oat Pancakes; or “Torta de la Casa” made with whipped cream and fruits. For an additional $20, guests can also indulge in Bottomless Mimosas.
Address: 271 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Phone: (786) 580-3795
BREAKFAST & LUNCH
FORTE BY CHEF ADRIANNE (Coral Gables)
Friday Lunch Offering
Forte by Chef Adrianne Calvo is now offering Friday lunch from NOON – 4PM. Enjoy indoor/outdoor dining with new dishes like the Panini Milano on handmade focaccia, pistachio pesto, Prosciutto di San Daniele, speck, mortadella, fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, arugula, and basil; Panini Di Parma on handmade focaccia, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, provolone, fresh mozzarella, parmesan; Pan Seared Local Snapper salsa verde, crushed sicilian potato and spinach; Trancio di Salmoni – roasted salmon with whole grain mustard vinaigrette, wood fired brussel sprouts, greens beans and pickled onion; and Forte’s Signature Wagyu Sliders – 2022 Burgerliscious People’s Choice Award Winner. Guests can also treat their taste buds with Chef Adrianne’s very own wine – the full-bodied “A” Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. A full cocktail and wine menu is available.
Address: 45 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Phone: (305) 517-6181
TUR KITCHEN’S NEW SPRING/SUMMER MENU (Coral Gables)
Located in the heart of Coral Gables, the Mediterranean-inspired eatery recently introduced an array of fresh new seasonal dishes. Some menu highlights include, but are not limited to, Appetizers such as: Cappalletti featuring baba ghanoush, onion consommé, chili and parsley; Manti-Turkish dumplings with lamb, labneh, tahini, sumac and pistachio; and the Organic Greens salad featuring lemon oil foam, tomato, radish, pickled carrot and grapes. Some new Main dishes to look forward to are the Bluehouse Salmon, prepared using a Mi-Cuit technique and accompanied by asparagus velouté, sprouts, aquafaba aioli, and tomato; Braised Goat featuring curry and charred leek, purple potato, preserved lemon, and clementine; Moroccan mint tea infused Lamb Chops served with carrot puree, crispy yukon, and green peas; and Farro with Emmer wheat berries and Gratitude Garden Farms mushrooms.
Address: 259 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Phone: (786) 483-8014
WELL FED (Coral Gables)
New Weekday Breakfast Offering
Coral Gables eatery, Well Fed is launching weekday breakfast starting next week, March 9th. Kicking off at 8AM until 11AM and available Monday through Friday, Well Fed’s breakfast menu showcases a selection of traditional Venezuelan delicacies. Menu items include, but are not limited to, Venezuelan Andean Pastelitos served with traditional ‘picadillo’ and hot sauce; Homemade Quiche in a variety of flavors including cazón and pecorino cheese, chicken and chorizo, or spinach, cheese and raisins, served with a side of green salad; Wellfed Avocado Toast made with sourdough bread covered with creamy smashed avocado, and topped with baby radishes, pickled red onions and confit cherry tomatoes with several other toppings to choose from such as smoked fish, shredded chicken, or roasted vegetables; Stuffed Pancakes with fruits and whipped cream; and Homemade Yogurt Parfait showcasing seasonal fruits and granola. Additionally, the menu will also include Venezuelan Deep Fried Empanadas available in an array of flavors such as ham and cheese, blend of cheeses, shredded beef, shredded chicken and more.
Address: 271 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Phone: (786) 580-3795
HAPPY HOURS
LEKU
LEKU is an award-winning concept known for bringing the pleasures of eating in Spain’s enchanting Côte Basque to Miami. Located within the notable Rubell Museum in the bustling Allapattah neighborhood, LEKU was recently recognized by Bloomberg as one of the best new restaurants in Miami and lauded as the winner for best new fine dining restaurant in Miami as part of the 2021 Eater Awards. Experience the newly debuted Magic Garden Cocktail Lounge. Sip and socialize, and enjoy a nightly “Tapas” menu available under the stars in LEKU’s open air garden. Plus, enjoy live entertainment and DJ’s spinning nightly from Wednesday through Saturday from 8 p.m.- midnight. From Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m., order half-priced well drinks, wine, beers and select signature cocktails.
Address: 1100 NW 23rd St., Miami, FL 33127
La Cañita
La Cañita is the latest Cuban-Caribbean concept-driven restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein and partner David Martinez, located in Bayside Marketplace. With spectacular waterfront views of Miami and live music curated throughout the week, La Cañita is certainly the place to be for big bold flavors, fun specialty cocktails, and the overall quintessential Miami experience! Enjoy La Cañita’s NEW Happy Hour Offerings available at the bar Monday through Friday from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Sip on $7 cocktails, prosecco and wine or $5 beers. Plus, indulge in tempting bites ranging from $5 to $9.
Address: Bayside Marketplace 401 Biscayne Blvd. 2nd floor, Miami, FL 33132
NEW HOURS
ELEVENTH STREET PIZZA (Downtown)
Starting Thursday, May 12th, Miami’s famed Eleventh Street Pizza will finally be open late night! New hours will be as follows: Tuesday through Thursday, 4PM – 12AM; Friday, 4PM – 2AM; Saturday, 12PM – 2AM; and Sunday, 12PM – 10PM.
Address: 1035 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33136
Phone: (786) 536-2749