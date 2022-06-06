Drive-by shooting at South Carolina graduation party leaves one dead, 7 wounded

Summerton, S.C. — A drive-by capturing at a South Carolina highschool commencement celebration killed a girl and wounded seven different individuals, authorities mentioned. It was considered one of a number of U.S. shootings over the weekend together with one in Philadelphia that left three lifeless and 11 wounded and one in Chattanooga, Tennessee by which three individuals had been killed and 14 injured.

About 150 individuals had been at a celebration close to the city of Summerton when the capturing began at round 11 p.m. Saturday, Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley advised information shops.

He mentioned the capturing could have been gang-related, however he did not know if any of the victims had been particularly focused.

There was no earlyword on potential suspects.

Audrionna Form, 32, of Summerton, died Sunday, Coroner Jacqueline Blackwell mentioned.

The vast majority of the wounded had been youngsters, ages 13, 14, 17 and two age 15. The opposite two victims had been 12 and 36.

Witnesses told CBS Columbia, South Carolina affiliate WLTX-TV two autos approached the group and gunfire adopted. The sheriff’s division counted between 60 and 70 shell casings on the scene.

Faculty officers advised WLTX earlier within the day that the sufferer, who hadn’t been publicly recognized but, was a mom of scholars in Clarendon County Faculty District 4.