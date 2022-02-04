Drive home slow for many OKC commuters

Many drivers are staying off the roads, but some people still must get out.Traffic was moving slowly Thursday evening because the roads continue to be in bad shape. KOCO 5’s Kilee Thomas spent the afternoon checking metro road conditions. Click on the video above to see what she found. >> RELATED: Warmer weather ahead this weekend>> RELATED: ‘Back in business’: National Weather Center in Norman resumes weather balloon launches

Many drivers are staying off the roads, but some people still must get out.

Traffic was moving slowly Thursday evening because the roads continue to be in bad shape.

KOCO 5’s Kilee Thomas spent the afternoon checking metro road conditions. Click on the video above to see what she found.

>> RELATED: Warmer weather ahead this weekend

>> RELATED: ‘Back in business’: National Weather Center in Norman resumes weather balloon launches