Trending News

Drive home slow for many OKC commuters

February 3, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


Oklahoma City road conditions poor as drivers faced slow commutes

Icy conditions and continuing snow made driving a slow process

Many drivers are staying off the roads, but some people still must get out.Traffic was moving slowly Thursday evening because the roads continue to be in bad shape. KOCO 5’s Kilee Thomas spent the afternoon checking metro road conditions. Click on the video above to see what she found. >> RELATED: Warmer weather ahead this weekend>> RELATED: ‘Back in business’: National Weather Center in Norman resumes weather balloon launches

OKLAHOMA CITY —

Many drivers are staying off the roads, but some people still must get out.

Traffic was moving slowly Thursday evening because the roads continue to be in bad shape.

KOCO 5’s Kilee Thomas spent the afternoon checking metro road conditions. Click on the video above to see what she found.

>> RELATED: Warmer weather ahead this weekend

>> RELATED: ‘Back in business’: National Weather Center in Norman resumes weather balloon launches



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram