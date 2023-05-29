Driver arrested in wrong-way crash that sent 2 people to the hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO – According to San Antonio police, a motive force used to be arrested following a head-on crash that sent two people to the medical institution on Sunday night time.

As consistent with a initial file through SAPD, the motive force, who has no longer been recognized, used to be discovered to be intoxicated and used to be charged with intoxication attack.

The incident came about at round 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of New Sulphur Springs, positioned no longer a ways from Loop 410 on the East Side.

The motive force used to be travelling west on New Sulphur Springs in an SUV, and sooner or later, veered into the eastbound lanes, ensuing in a head-on collision with any other automobile, as consistent with the police.

Two girls from the different automobile had been taken to the medical institution in severe situation.

The motive force of the SUV used to be arrested at the scene of the coincidence, the police added.

