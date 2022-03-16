Driver crashes through front of pizza shop in Harrah

Police mentioned the driving force and three young children had been within the automotive as workers had been busy at work.

Driver crashes by way of entrance of pizza store in Harrah

A Harrah pizza restaurant is in items after a automotive drove by way of the entrance of it Tuesday afternoon.”It is normally a fairly busy retailer, particularly throughout spring break and this time of day,” mentioned Officer Jason Ammons, with the Harrah Police Division. “So, we’re lucky nobody was damage.”The scary moments unfolded at a Little Caesars off Harrah Highway, the place a driver barreled by way of the entrance wall.”Apparently, the driving force had been by way of the drive-thru after which principally made a u-turn and someway accelerated,” Ammons mentioned.The crash left behind damaged glass, and the door was fully gone. Police mentioned the driving force and three young children had been within the automotive as workers had been busy at work.”I spoke with the driving force. She’s actually shaken up, however the children are OK. They’re positive,” Ammons mentioned.Police mentioned they’re going to examine to see if the driving force will face any fees, however none have been filed but. Ammons is simply glad everyone seems to be OK.”I am unable to think about being inside a enterprise, and unexpectedly, there is a automotive inside your small business,” Ammons mentioned.

