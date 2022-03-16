Driver crashes through front of pizza shop in Harrah

TONIGHT. IS THAT NO ONE WAS SERIOUSLY HURT IN THE CRASH, BUT TAKE A LOOK AT TTHA DAMAGE OVER MY SHOULDER. YOU CAN SEE IT’S ALL BOARDED UP POLICE SAY THERE WERE THREE KIDS IN THE CAR WHEN IT HAPPENE D.IT’S USUALLY A PRETTY BUSY STO ESPECIALLY DURING SPRING BREAK THIS TIME OF DAY. SO YEAH, WE WERE REAL FORTUNATE SCARY MOMENTS THAT THIS LITTLE CAESAR’S SHOP IN HERA THIS AFTERNOON WHEN A DRIVERLED THROUGH THE FRONT WALL. APPARENTLY THE DRIVER HAD BEEN TO THE DRIVE-THRU AND JUST BASICALLY MADE A U-TURN AND SOMEHOW ACCELERATED LOTS OF BROKEN GLASSND A THE DOORS COMPLETELY GONE POLICE. SAY THE DRIVER AND THREE SMALL KI WDSERE IN THE CARS A IS WE’RE BUSY AT WORK INSIDE SPOKE WITH THE DRIVER. SHE’S OBVIOUSLY REAL SHAKEN UP. THE KIDS WERE OKAY. THEY’RE FINE TONIGHT. POLICE SAY THEY’LL INVESTIGATE TO SEE IF THE DRIVER WILL FACE ANY CHARGES BUTONE N HAVE BEEN FILED YET, BUT OFFICER AMMONS IS STJU GLAD EVERYONISE OKAY. I CAN’T IMAGINE BEING INSIDE A PLACE LIKE THIS AND ALL SO THE’E’S A CAR HERE, YOU YOUR BUSINESS. NOW THIS LITTLE CAESAR’S LOCATION WAS CLOSED MOST OF THE DAY TODAY, BUT THERE ARE SIGNS UP THAT SAY THAT DRIVE THRGHOU WILL BE OPEN TOMORROW L
Driver crashes by way of entrance of pizza store in Harrah
Police mentioned the driving force and three young children had been within the automotive as workers had been busy at work.
A Harrah pizza restaurant is in items after a automotive drove by way of the entrance of it Tuesday afternoon.”It is normally a fairly busy retailer, particularly throughout spring break and this time of day,” mentioned Officer Jason Ammons, with the Harrah Police Division. “So, we’re lucky nobody was damage.”The scary moments unfolded at a Little Caesars off Harrah Highway, the place a driver barreled by way of the entrance wall.”Apparently, the driving force had been by way of the drive-thru after which principally made a u-turn and someway accelerated,” Ammons mentioned.The crash left behind damaged glass, and the door was fully gone. Police mentioned the driving force and three young children had been within the automotive as workers had been busy at work.”I spoke with the driving force. She’s actually shaken up, however the children are OK. They’re positive,” Ammons mentioned.Police mentioned they’re going to examine to see if the driving force will face any fees, however none have been filed but. Ammons is simply glad everyone seems to be OK.”I am unable to think about being inside a enterprise, and unexpectedly, there is a automotive inside your small business,” Ammons mentioned.
