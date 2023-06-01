Driver dies after hitting off-duty Culberson County deputy with SUV in Horizon City

A sad incident happened on Wednesday in Horizon City, Texas, the place a 75-year-old guy misplaced his lifestyles after hitting an off-duty Culberson County Deputy with an SUV. The Horizon City Police Department has showed the dying of Arambula Vargas Martin.

An investigation published that Martin collided with Deputy E. Tibuni whilst he was once assisting with site visitors keep watch over on the intersection of Horizon Boulevard and Darrington Road round 10:30 a.m. The incident led to the instant hospitalization of Martin, who was once later pronounced lifeless at Del Sol Medical Center. Tibuni, however, was once taken to University Medical Center, the place he’s recently receiving remedy and is in vital however strong situation.

Victoria Hernandez with the Horizon City Police Department showed that Tibuni was once operating with TRI State and the Texas Department of Transportation. Additionally, officers from TxDOT asserted that paintings was once underway to toughen the alerts in that space.

The intersection was once closed for a number of hours to take away the wreckage of the twist of fate, and the street reopened round 6 p.m. An investigation into the reason for the collision remains to be ongoing.

We additionally reported on a an identical incident the place an off-duty police officer was once hit through an SUV whilst accomplishing site visitors keep watch over in Horizon City.