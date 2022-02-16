Driver found with bomb-making materials at California base

Trending News

February 16, 2022
The main entrance to North Island Naval Air Station near San Diego was closed for hours after a motorist was found with bomb-making materials

CORONADO, Calif. — The main entrance to North Island Naval Air Station near San Diego was closed for hours Tuesday after a motorist was found with bomb-making materials, a military spokesperson said.

The vehicle approached the gate at about 9 a.m. and was stopped and searched at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials, Naval Base Coronado spokesperson Kevin Dixon told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The search turned up bomb-making materials that were not assembled into any kind of device, Dixon said. Officials detained the driver in for questioning, the Union-Tribune said.

While the main entrance was closed, entry to the base was still available through two other gates.

Shortly after 2 p.m., base officials posted a notice on Facebook that the main gates had reopened, shelter-in-place orders had been lifted and normal operations had resumed.

Naval Air Station North Island is one of eight U.S. military installations that make up Naval Base Coronado.



