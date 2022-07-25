Driver having medical emergency slams into busy Florida beach

A driver having an obvious medical emergency crashed into a Florida beach Sunday afternoon, in accordance with WESH-TV.

Five individuals had been injured in Daytona Beach, Florida, together with 4 occupants within the automotive, authorities informed WESH. A younger boy within the water was additionally injured.

The automotive crashed by a toll sales space earlier than driving by the sand into the water. No one was contained in the destroyed toll sales space.

Witnesses stated greater than a dozen individuals needed to dive out of the way in which to keep away from getting struck.

“We just heard banging and we turned around and that is when he blew through the gate up there,” J.H. Morgan informed WFTV after witnessing the incident. “You might see the automotive fly by right here and everyone was operating out of the way in which.”