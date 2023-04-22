Driver hospitalized after escaping burning vehicle in East Texas

On the evening of Friday, an unlucky incident passed off as a vehicle stuck hearth after crashing north of Cushing. Injuries have been reported, and the driving force needed to be taken to the health center for remedy.

The incident came about on FM 225, north of Cushing, on the Rusk County line. According to the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department, the automobile left the roadway, rolled over and stuck hearth. It was once lucky that the driving force was once ready to flee the vehicle ahead of it engulfed in flames.

The driving force was once in an instant transported to a Nacogdoches health center the place they’re being handled for his or her accidents.