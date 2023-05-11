Driver injured when van carrying oxygen explodes in Milan





On Thursday, a van carrying oxygen tanks to a scientific facility in Milan exploded, inflicting the evacuation of within reach residential structures and a faculty. The motive force of the van used to be injured however controlled to obtain instructed scientific consideration on web site sooner than being transported to a medical institution for additional remedy. Officials have mentioned that the swift unfold of the flames used to be the results of the volume of explosive subject material on board the car, and it’s recently unknown what in particular brought about the explosion. Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident.