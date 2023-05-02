Driver, passenger dead in 2-vehicle crash involving 17-year-old in SW Houston intersection

HOUSTON – Houston police have reported that two people have died following a two-vehicle crash in southwest Houston on Monday night.

The incident passed off at round 10 p.m. close to the intersection of South Post Oak and Anderson.

According to the police, the driving force of a white-colored Jeep heading south on South Post Oak made a U-Turn immediately in entrance of a gray-colored SUV that used to be being pushed by means of a 17-year-old.

Tragically, each the driving force and passenger in the white Jeep have been pronounced dead on the scene.

Houston police have printed that the teenage motive force of the gray-colored SUV had two kids in the automobile, all of whom have been handled on the health center and reported to be in just right situation.

Houston police investigators consider that alcohol used to be now not an element in this crash.

While the U-Turn at this actual intersection is authorized by means of legislation, drivers are required to yield to oncoming site visitors.