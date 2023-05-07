Driver slams into Kissimmee home after suffering seizure, wife says – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A driving force in Central Florida misplaced keep watch over of his SUV and crashed into a home after suffering a scientific emergency. The incident, which came about in a Kissimmee community, used to be captured on Ring Surveillance. According to the driving force’s wife, he had a seizure prior to shedding keep watch over of the automobile.

The SUV hit a mailbox and some other automotive prior to crashing into the home, leading to a determined hearth get away for the 8 other people within. While no person used to be significantly injured, the crash killed the circle of relatives’s puppy hen.

Isaac Rivera, a resident of the home, used to be pressured to hop down from the balcony after the crash, touchdown on particles and hurting his leg. “It’s just really scary knowing that I could have woken up to not having a daughter anymore,” he stated.

Neighbors recounted the incident, with Juan Azize announcing that he normally stops on the mailbox hit through the driving force, however went within his home prior to the incident. “It’s insane, yeah. If I wouldn’t have brought the stuff that I had in my hand, I would have been at the mailbox,” he stated.

The explanation for the driving force’s seizure is unknown, however docs are investigating the incident. Despite the miraculous news that no person used to be significantly harm, the Rivera circle of relatives has misplaced a lot in their home and possessions.

