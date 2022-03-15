Trending News

Drone video shows major destruction left behind in Mariupol, Ukraine

March 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


Drone video exhibits main destruction left behind in Mariupol, Ukraine

Western Mariupol is in shambles after sustained Russian strikes, with many buildings together with an residence advanced destroyed, as plenty of thick plumes of smoke rise within the distance.The drone video was shared by Ukraine’s Azov Battalion, that started as an ultra-nationalist militia, however has since built-in into the Ukrainian armed forces.Check out the video above for extra.

Western Mariupol is in shambles after sustained Russian strikes, with many buildings together with an residence advanced destroyed, as plenty of thick plumes of smoke rise within the distance.

The drone video was shared by Ukraine’s Azov Battalion, that started as an ultra-nationalist militia, however has since built-in into the Ukrainian armed forces.

Check out the video above for extra.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram