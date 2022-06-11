Dropped COVID-19 travel restrictions could be boon for Florida economy

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Biden administration introduced that, as of midnight on June twelfth, worldwide vacationers coming to the United States will not want a unfavorable COVID-19 check to get into the nation.

Travelers headed to Cancun leaving out of Orlando International Airport mentioned they had been relieved to listen to that COVID-19 testing restrictions for travel had been lifted.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer had been two of 38 mayors throughout the nation who wrote a letter urging the Biden administration to drop the mandate.

Demings mentioned, “I believe that’s going to be positive for our economy, it will help increase international business into our area; if we do that, it has been estimated that we could see a 20 percent increase in international travel, and when they come to the US, we know that they come to Florida.”

A spokesperson for Visit Orlando informed News 6 in a press release that they’re inspired by the transfer and the potential affect on space tourism.

“This news comes right on time for the summer season — one of the most anticipated seasons for travel — and we can expect to welcome an increased number of visitation from global travelers, business to thrive and a positive impact of our economy,” mentioned Denise Spiegel, Sr. Director of Public Relations for Visit Orlando.

Bob Cook, a consultant of Go Travel, mentioned the corporate has been inundated with requests ever because the coverage change was introduced.

“It probably wasn’t even ten minutes after this was announced this morning that we were getting phone calls by people saying, ‘I think I wanna go to Europe now because I don’t have to do the testing coming home,’” Cook mentioned. “…The clients that we’ve had go to Europe said the biggest inconvenience has been finding a place to get tested.”