Oklahoma: Drought worsens. But, spring rain outlook shows hope
Updated: 4:44 PM CST Feb 18, 2022



well, the latest drought monitor was just issued yesterday and this did not take into account the rain that we had earlier this week, but we certainly need a lot of it because as of right now, 88% of Oklahoma is currently in a drought, that is a lot the worst of the drought is essentially right down I 35 into the west. You can see right here, all of us that are currently in red, that would indicate exceptional extreme drought conditions, exceptional drought conditions. That is the worst of the drought out across the panhandle. But there’s some good news now, hopefully this can turn into great news, but any, you know, any news right now, that would show a bit of a weather outlook for the springtime is pretty good news to me. So going into the month of March right now, our outlook shows that Oklahoma should be slightly above average when it comes to rainfall, well above average down to the southeast as we go into the month of april, once again looks like just slightly above average with our rainfall. So at least looking at this outlook and then looking at March and april were not projected to see the drought get much worse, but we need a really, really, really wet springtime being just barely above average is not going to cut it for us. So we need the rain, we need a lot of it to come in here and as we go into the month of May, there is some better news out of this and that is the farther west, you go, the much wetter you are likely to be. And you can see certainly see some of that darker green popping up that right there would indicate that we really could be much, much wetter than normal. So hopefully we can keep this weather weather pattern that we feel like. We kind of started with the rain that we had earlier this week and then what’s projected to come in for next week. Let’s hope we can keep this going and by june we need to be drought free. Otherwise, if we are still in a drought going into the middle to 2nd, 2nd half of june, then we could really be setting up for a pretty hot, july and august, lots of time to watch. It will keep a close eye on it.