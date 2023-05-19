Drugs and gun seized after search warrant in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is these days underway after the Beaumont Police achieved a search warrant that resulted in the invention of substances and weapons at a house on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news unlock from the Beaumont Police Department, the warrant was once acquired following an investigation into court cases of narcotics being dispensed from a place of dwelling in the 2200 block of Taylor Street.

Beaumont PD’s SWAT Team achieved a narcotics search warrant on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 4 p.m., which ended in the invention of a giant amount of quite a lot of narcotics, akin to suspected phencyclidine, methamphetamine, xanax, percocet tablets, and artificial marijuana, together with a handgun and a shotgun discovered inside of the house.

The investigation continues to be ongoing, and there is also further fees pending because of this.

The Beaumont Police Department launched the next remark in regards to the incident: “Narcotics Search Warrant Leads to Gun & Drugs Being Seized. Following a lengthy investigation stemming from complaints involving narcotics being distributed from a residence in the 2200 block of Taylor, BPD’s SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant today at 4:00 pm. A result of the search yielded a large amount of various narcotics to include suspected Phencyclidine, Methamphetamine, Xanax, Percocet pills, and Synthetic Marijuana. There was also a handgun and a shotgun located during the search of the residence. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.”

If you might have any information referring to this crime, you will be eligible for a money prize of as much as $1000 by means of filing an nameless tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. Please name 833-TIPS (8477) or obtain the P3Tips App in your cell tool to post your tip anonymously.

This is a creating tale, and we will be able to replace with extra showed information because it turns into to be had.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime tales

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you might have information a couple of crime you must earn a money praise of as much as $1000 by means of offering an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

This is a creating tale. We will replace with extra if and once we obtain extra showed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…