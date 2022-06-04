Drunk man stabs multiple people at Florida bar, sheriff’s office says

article

A Florida man is coping with bills after deputies say he stabbed a number of individuals at a bar whereas intoxicated early Saturday morning.

In response to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Workplace, deputies responded to the Thirsty Whale on Lake Emma Rd. in Lake Mary spherical 2 a.m. to analysis a bar battle. Witnesses reportedly suggested deputies that Kenneth Bradford Parvu was terribly intoxicated and tried to escalate an argument between his two friends.

At some stage, Parvu reportedly pulled out a pocket knife and commenced swinging it, chopping a person and girl inside the arm, and one different man inside the face and arms, deputies said.

Parvu was arrested and faces bills of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.