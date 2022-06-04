Drunk man stabs multiple people at Florida bar, sheriff’s office says

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A Florida man is dealing with expenses after deputies say he stabbed a number of folks at a bar whereas intoxicated early Saturday morning.
Based on the Seminole County Sheriff’s Workplace, deputies responded to the Thirsty Whale on Lake Emma Rd. in Lake Mary round 2 a.m. to research a bar combat. Witnesses reportedly advised deputies that Kenneth Bradford Parvu was extraordinarily intoxicated and tried to escalate an argument between his two buddies.
In some unspecified time in the future, Parvu reportedly pulled out a pocket knife and began swinging it, slicing a person and girl within the arm, and one other man within the face and arms, deputies stated.
Parvu was arrested and faces expenses of aggravated battery with a lethal weapon.