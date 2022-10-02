Dry skies and sunshine expected in Central Florida

Today’s excessive: 87 levels | Tonight’s low: 66 levels | Rain: 0%

Main climate issues: Another good day with plentiful sunshine and low humidity. This is sweet news and welcomed as Central Florida continues clear up in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

However, main river flooding will proceed alongside the St. Johns River making many roads impassable. Major flooding may final by way of subsequent week in many areas.

BEACHES

A really strong seashore day because of clear blue skies and a lightweight offshore wind. There is a average rip present threat so remember to swim close to a lifeguard tower.

THEME PARKS

Expect dry skies and heat temps in the mid-80s through the day, cozy 60s at night time. Sunshine prevails.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

The prolonged outlook for Central Florida climate seems to be nice. Dry skies and sunshine might be expected. Another entrance Tuesday will reinforce dry and cooler air over FL. Highs temps stay in the low-mid 80s and lows proceed in the 60s.

TROPICS

Ian’s remnants retains wet climate over the Northeast. Meanwhile, the Atlantic basin seems to be principally quiet with solely two disturbances.

Only one is expected to turn into something, however it’s off the West African coast and is not prone to go anyplace close to the US.