Dueling piano bars again tickling ivories in South Florida

On a present Thursday at Mickey’s Downtown Bistro, two males in enterprise suits decided to put the “duel” in “dueling pianos.” They sipped wine and slapped $50 funds on the new child grand in a fierce bidding battle to hearken to the upper primary: “Fringe of Seventeen” or “Landslide.”

Inside a half-hour, $500 materialized in entrance of pianists Alissa Musto and Leon Novembre on the dim, stage-lit Lauderdale-by-the-Sea spot, their faces bathed in bouncing circles of greens and blues. Novembre turned to Musto, eyebrows raised, and quipped into the microphone, “Hey, why not play each?”

“Folks get a few drinks in them, you’d be amazed how choosy they get with the music,” she says. “It’s all in good enjoyable. This place is about up for crowd interplay.”

After a decade with out them, dueling piano bars are as quickly as once more tickling the ivories in South Florida. Mickey’s Downtown Bistro — with dueling-piano reveals from Thursdays by Sundays — is the first such bar within the tricounty area in virtually a decade, filling a void left by bygone haunts akin to Howl on the Moon at Fort Lauderdale’s Seaside Place and 88′s Dueling Pianos at Seminole Onerous Rock Hollywood. Mickey’s debuted April 28, with a grand-opening social gathering scheduled for Fourth of July weekend.

Not far behind, dueling-piano chain Howl on the Moon is about to stage a Fort Lauderdale comeback in summer season season 2023. It can open downtown at 600 SE Second Courtroom inside a to-be-constructed, 5,000-square-foot venue behind Large Metropolis Tavern on Las Olas Boulevard, says Bradd O’Brien, president of Howl on the Moon.

At Mickey’s, the Mediterranean-accented Italian steakhouse is the brainchild of chef-owner Mickey Josephs and his brother, Moti, two Israeli restaurateurs who ran an equivalent dueling-piano eatery in Hamden, Conn., until the pandemic killed that 15-year-old enterprise.

“It acquired to be too costly there, what with the 25% occupancy and shutdowns,” explains Mickey Josephs, who scouted storefronts from St. Augustine to Sarasota sooner than landing in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. “However life went on in Florida, it was open. I spotted we have been within the unsuitable state.”

The Pompano Seaside resident and chef, who went to culinary school in Connecticut nonetheless realized Mediterranean cooking from his mother, says he wanted his delicacies to characterize a higher class of dueling-piano bar. He moreover dropped about $200,000 for state-of-the-art sound instruments, along with stage lighting and wall insulation.

As a result of dueling piano reveals get loud, soundproofing the bar from the rest of the neighborhood —along with residential neighbors within the residences above Mickey’s — was key.

“There’s 6 inches of insulation above the ceilings,” he says of the room’s acoustics. “They haven’t complained to us but.”

{The electrical} vitality of a dueling-piano current, in reality, is fueled by concepts and alcohol. Prospects jot down first and second tune choices on paper slips and go away them on the piano. If anyone concepts $5 for Elton John nonetheless a Neil Diamond fan slips $10 to the pianist, then “Piano Man” is out and “Candy Caroline” is in. (That’s, until it’s overridden by a $20 plea for Three Canine Evening barnstormer “Pleasure to the World.”)

Dueling-piano reveals have developed in present years, says Brad Alexander, founding father of the Flying Ivories, a New York-based group of dueling pianists. (Mickey’s utterly makes use of Flying Ivories musicians.) Reveals have softened the bawdy intercourse jokes, onstage comedy bits and misogynistic humor that used to dominate the type, he says — a sign of rising sensitivity after the #MeToo interval.

“A few of that bawdy humor doesn’t fly with as we speak’s audiences,” says Alexander, who began having fun with dueling-piano reveals in New York in 2001. “However relying on the night time, possibly you’ll get soiled lyric parodies of Disney songs. Our musicians not solely need to memorize hundreds of songs however know learn how to work an viewers.”

When Howl on the Moon debuts subsequent yr in Fort Lauderdale, the format might be utterly completely different from that of Mickey’s, O’Brien says. Howl on the Moon will take fewer tune requests, he says, relying further on a preprogrammed setlist backed by a full band: two pianists, a drummer, a bassist and two guitarists.

“Our idea now could be primarily based round all music from all many years, from rap to hip-hop to metallic to the classics,” O’Brien says. “There’s no bits, no joking vulgar humor listing we did prior to now. Las Olas wants high quality nightlife vitality and we’re those to carry it.”