Duke vs. Syracuse prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 26 best bets from proven model

ACC foes face off when the Syracuse Orange (15-13) host the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (24-4) on Saturday evening. Duke currently leads the ACC standings by one game. Meanwhile, Syracuse is tied for fifth place and sits five games back. The teams matched up on Jan. 22. Duke defeated Syracuse 79-59.
Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET from the Carrier Dome. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Blue Devils as seven-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Syracuse odds. The over-under for total pints is set at 151.5. Before locking in any Syracuse vs. Duke picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.
- Duke vs. Syracuse spread: Blue Devils -7
- Duke vs. Syracuse over-under: 151.5 points
- Duke vs. Syracuse money line: Orange +260, Blue Devils -330
- DUKE: Blue Devils are 5-1 ATS in their last six Saturday games
- SYR: Orange are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games following a straight-up loss
Why Duke can cover
Freshman forward Paolo Banchero averages 16.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Banchero has been a consistent offensive threat for the Blue Devils. He has scored at least 20 points in nine games so far. Junior forward Wendell Moore Jr. is an all-around force for Duke. The North Carolina native is averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Moore Jr. played great in the Feb. 19 win over Florida State. He dropped 16 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
Sophomore center Mark Williams gives Duke some force down low. He leads the ACC in field-goal percentage (.719) and blocks (2.9). Williams causes problems for defenders. He has swatted away at least four shots in six games. In the win over Virginia, he finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Why Syracuse can cover
Senior guard Buddy Boeheim is averaging 19 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Boeheim is the go-to option on offense for Syracuse. The New York native has dropped at least 20 points in 13 games so far. Against Wake Forest, Boeheim had an amazing performance. He had 30 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Senior forward Cole Swider logs 13.3 points and seven rebounds per game. Swider has tallied five double-doubles on the year. The Rhode Island native is also a solid shooter on the perimeter. He is connecting on 39 percent of his 3-point attempts. In the Feb. 21 win over Georgia Tech, Swider had 18 points and 12 rebounds, while shooting 4-for-10 from three.
How to make Syracuse vs. Duke picks
