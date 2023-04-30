



Neiman Ford, who served as meantime head coach for the nationally ranked Duncanville High School boys basketball workforce when David Peavy used to be given a one-year suspension, has been introduced as the brand new head coach for the Duncanville Pantherettes subsequent season. The Pantherettes, that have 11 state titles, will now be led by means of Ford, who up to now joined the Duncanville High School boys basketball program because the assistant head coach in 2018.

Ford later led the workforce because the meantime head coach within the 2022 season, all the way through which they completed a 29-1 file and have been ranked No. 3 within the country by means of ESPN. However, the workforce opted out of UIL postseason play within the 2022-23 season after having its state name stripped because of the usage of an ineligible participant. Despite this, Ford is assured in main the Pantherettes, announcing in a observation that he’s “all about having a winning program and ensuring that our student-athletes are equipped for the next phases of their life.”

The Duncanville High School girls’ basketball workforce has had its proportion of controversy, with former coach LaJeanna Howard underneath investigation for allegedly violating her one-year UIL suspension for recruiting and “school practice and game restrictions” violations. The UIL banned the college girls workforce from the 2022-23 season’s playoffs, and whilst WFAA reported in February that Howard used to be underneath investigation all the way through her suspension, Duncanville ISD didn’t elaborate at the causes for the investigation. Jason Rogers served as meantime head coach for the Pantherettes final season, main the workforce to a 26-5 file and the District 11-6A name.

Ford will now take over as head coach for the Pantherettes, who at the moment are eligible for UIL postseason play all the way through the 2023-24 season. Despite the controversies, Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith expressed self assurance in Ford, declaring that he has a “track record of success on the court, and he is fully equipped to hit the ground running.”