Duncanville ISD: Parent says molded pizza served at middle school





Keandra Banks has accused a school in North Texas of serving her daughter molded meals all through lunch. The incident allegedly befell ultimate week at Byrd Middle School in Duncanville Independent School District (ISD). The mom shared a photograph of the lunch pieces given to her daughter, which contained a cup of sliced pears and a partly eaten slice of pizza. Banks turned into enraged when she intently tested the pizza crust and located mould at the underside. “My baby and her friends, they ate the pizza, but after they realized it didn’t taste right, they flipped it over and that’s when they seen all of that mold,” stated Banks. After sharing her tale on social media, she found out different oldsters had skilled identical issues of the school’s meals high quality.

Duncanville ISD has denied food-related proceedings, claiming that no scholars reported any problems previously week. The school district performed investigations and contacted the producer, who has now begun a high quality regulate inspection on their merchandise. Staff additionally inspected the rest pizzas and located no problems. Sample plates for each meal served within the cafeteria have been pulled, and no problems have been known, in line with the school district. The district has now carried out further inspections of all pre-made merchandise sooner than they’re cooked and served. Banks puzzled the school district’s claims, announcing that the mould downside was once no longer an remoted factor, as said.

Last school 12 months, Dallas ISD needed to examine after molded breakfast pieces have been found out at Geneva Heights Elementary, whilst discolored sandwich meat at Kimball High School led to scholar walk-outs over meals protection considerations. “At the end of the day, if that was your child that you were sending to that school, would you want your child eating that same food?” Banks stated.