Duncanville star Ron Holland signs with G League Ignite





Duncanville five-star recruit Ron Holland has introduced his signing with G League Ignite on his Instagram page simply over a month after de-committing from the University of Texas. Holland, the country’s No. 1 recruit, up to now signed with Texas however de-committed in overdue April. The 5-star recruit posted a photograph of himself within the G League Ignite uniform with the caption “Let’s work💜”. The main points of Holland’s G League contract have now not been made public. Holland received 3 instantly state championships at Duncanville (2020, 2021, 2022), even supposing two of them come with asterisks. Ignite, based in 2020, performs a 30-game time table in opposition to the G League’s 29 different NBA-affiliated groups. Holland might be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft, and an ESPN Mock draft projected him because the 6th general pick out in subsequent yr’s draft.