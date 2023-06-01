Duncanville star Ron Holland signs with G League Ignite

Duncanville five-star recruit Ron Holland has introduced his signing with G League Ignite on his Instagram page simply over a month after de-committing from the University of Texas. Holland, the country’s No. 1 recruit, up to now signed with Texas however de-committed in overdue April. The 5-star recruit posted a photograph of himself within the G League Ignite uniform with the caption “Let’s work💜”. The main points of Holland’s G League contract have now not been made public. Holland received 3 instantly state championships at Duncanville (2020, 2021, 2022), even supposing two of them come with asterisks. Ignite, based in 2020, performs a 30-game time table in opposition to the G League’s 29 different NBA-affiliated groups. Holland might be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft, and an ESPN Mock draft projected him because the 6th general pick out in subsequent yr’s draft.
“I want to take this time to thank head coach RT and the entire Texas coaching staff for their consideration,” Holland said in the post. “I would also like to thank the Longhorn Nation for all their love and support.”
In March, Holland performed within the McDonald’s All-American recreation, posting 11 issues, six rebounds, and two assists.
(The 2020 name is said via the varsity, then again, there used to be no championship recreation performed that yr because of the COVID shutdown. The 2022 name used to be vacated via the varsity because of a recruiting violation.)