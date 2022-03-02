During Jake Oettinger’s emergence with Stars, Braden Holtby’s been relegated to an unfamiliar role

Braden Holtby hasn’t been through a stretch like this in a decade.

The Stars goaltender has been relegated a spectator by Jake Oettinger’s emergence in goal, and he only played one game in February. It was the first time since Feb. 2012 — before Holtby became Washington’s full-time starter — that he only played one game in a month.

“Just trying to get reps in when you can and try to make sure your body and everything is in the right place to play when asked upon,” Holtby said. “Guys are going and Jake’s found a really good groove here. It’s been really good for the team.”

Holtby’s last start was Feb. 13 against Colorado, a 4-0 loss at home when Holtby made 26 saves. The one before that was against the Capitals on Jan. 28, when he gave up five goals and was pulled after the second period.

Oettinger, meanwhile, has started 10 of the last 11 games, including both ends of a back-to-back last week vs. Winnipeg and at Nashville. In those 10 games, Oettinger has a .939 save percentage and 1.87 goals against average.

“I think he’s found his groove a little bit,” Holtby said. “In his game, you can see he’s right on top of everything. It’s a sign of a confident goalie that’s just going out there and playing. It’s good to see.”

This season has been a bit up and down for Holtby.

He came out of training camp as the team’s No. 1 goalie, starting Opening Night in New York before he was removed due to dehydration. But he dragged the Stars through the first month of the season as Dallas searched for its first regulation win of the season.

A lower-body injury sidelined him in mid-November, opening the door for Oettinger to claim a spot on the NHL roster. After he missed another three games with a lower-body injury in mid-January, he’s struggled in his last five starts: 3-2-0 with a .883 save percentage and 3.63 GAA.

Holtby is also in a new position this season as a pending unrestricted free agent without any form of trade protection. As such, Holtby and his $2 million cap hit have been a popular name in trade rumors, an appealing option for teams that need cheap, veteran goaltending.

“I haven’t really thought about it much,” Holtby said. “I’m trying to get myself into the right place here. I don’t know. I think it’s a pretty open management group here, we trust them to do their job and you just do your own. I haven’t put much thought into it.”

When Holtby was set to be a free agent with Washington in 2020, he had a seven-team no-trade list. The Capitals also won their division that season, meaning they weren’t looking to trade their starting goaltender.

He does not have any trade protection from the Stars this season, though Dallas entered Tuesday in a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Stars play nine games before the trade deadline on March 21, and it’s hard to see general manager Jim Nill becoming a seller in the next three weeks.

“I’ve only been here a little bit, but Jim has been great at communicating and making sure we’re doing the right things to have success,” Holtby said. “That’s really the only focus right now.”

