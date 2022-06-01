Dustin Johnson headlines field of players set to participate in first LIV Golf Series Invitational event

It has been mentioned advert nauseam for the previous 4 months, and on Tuesday, the sphere for the primary LIV Golf Invitational Collection occasion was lastly made public. Dustin Johnson, the 13th-ranked golfer on this planet, leads the listing gamers who will take part within the 48-man, 12-team occasion on the Centurion Membership in London from June 9-11 reverse the PGA Tour’s Canadian Open and the DP World Tour’s Scandinavian Combined.
Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood have been presumed to be the one former world No. 1s to be concerned, however the addition of Johnson comes as a significant shock. The 37-year-old has gained 24 instances on the PGA Tour — together with the 2016 U.S. Open and 2020 Masters — and he has been an integral a part of the USA aspect for latest Presidents Cups and Ryder Cups.
“Dustin has been considering the chance off-and-on for the previous couple of years. In the end, he determined it was in his and his household’s greatest curiosity to pursue it,” stated agent David Winkle in a reversal of a stance Johnson took on Feb. 20 that indicated he was “fully-committed” to the PGA Tour. “Dustin has by no means had any difficulty with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it has given him, however in the long run, felt this was too compelling to cross up.”
Different notable names set to play embody Louis Oosthuizen (OWGR No. 20), Kevin Na (33), Talor Gooch (35) and Sergio Garcia (54). There have been 42 names launched with 5 of the remaining spots reserved for gamers from the Asian Tour and the opposite presumed to be for Phil Mickelson.
Dustin Johnson
13
Louis Oosthuizen
20
Kevin Na
33
Talor Gooch
35
Sergio Garcia
54
Pablo Larrazabal
65
Richard Bland
66
Matt Jones
68
Shaun Norris
69
Sam Horsfield
72
Lee Westwood
74
Ryo Kinoshita
87
Ian Poulter
89
Bernd Wiesberger
90
Hudson Swafford
90
Oliver Bekker
93
Jinichiro Kozuma
103
Scott Vincent
109
Justin Harding
111
Laurie Canter
114
Branden Grace
118
Charl Schwartzel
120
Sadom Kaewkanjana
125
Hennie Du Plessis
128
Phachara Khongwatmai
133
Sihwan Kim
138
J.C. Ritchie
154
Adrian Otaegui
162
Hideto Tanihara
173
Martin Kaymer
210
Jediah Morgan
235
Blake Windred
250
TK Chantananuwat
272
Wade Ormsby
276
Peter Uihlein
319
Graeme McDowell
376
Turk Petit
706
Oliver Fisher
979
Andy Ogletree
1324
Chase Koepka
1543
David Puig
1706
James Piot
1731
With names of PGA Tour and DP World Tour gamers coming to mild, one has to surprise what’s going to occur subsequent when it comes to potential disciplinary measures. The PGA Tour is anticipated to announce punishments for individuals who select to play for LIV Golf within the close to future with the idea that members will face suspension or presumably even a lifetime ban from the PGA Tour.
Not solely will the 2 predominant males’s excursions have to ascertain their long-term stance, however the 4 governing our bodies answerable for the main championships should make considered one of their very own. America Golf Affiliation (USGA) is thrown into the lower than enviable state of affairs because the U.S. Open is scheduled for June 16-19, per week after the primary LIV Golf Collection Invitational, and their determination to incorporate or exclude opponents may have ramifications.
A couple of weeks in the past, the PGA Tour denied all participant requests for the Saudi Arabian-backed occasion. Whereas some believed gamers can be granted waivers for the inaugural match, it proved to not be the case, and the DP World Tour shortly adopted within the PGA Tour’s footsteps by giving their members the same verdict.
Run by CEO Greg Norman, LIV Golf is ready to kick off its eight-tournament collection beginning in London with astronomical purses: $20 million in particular person prizes, plus a $5 million staff payout. These are funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Funding Fund, which just lately put up an extra $2 billion in funding for future iterations of the league which are anticipated to incorporate extra occasions as this eight-tournament collection is regarded as solely the start. The objective is to increase to 10 tournaments in 2023 and 14 tournaments the next two years.
Past the easy objective of arranging tournaments is supplying them with a number of the high gamers on this planet. The primary occasion in London lacks depth when it comes to expertise, however how lengthy will it take earlier than a younger star like a Joaquin Niemann sees Richard Bland profitable $10 million in solely three tournaments’ value of labor and asks himself, “I’m so a lot better than him, why am I not taking part in for that kind of cash?”
There was loads of debate main as much as the primary LIV Golf occasion, however now that the sphere is ready, how will the precise product stack up subsequent to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour?
Ticket costs are sky excessive and broadcast distribution has hit a snag; the primary occasion will likely be streamed on YouTube. If the standard of play is poor, there is probably not a lot, if any, attract for the informal fan. Nevertheless, because it has been for the previous 120 days or so, we’ll simply have to attend and see for the primary tee shot to be struck to substantiate something additional.
