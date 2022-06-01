Sports

Dustin Johnson headlines field of players set to participate in first LIV Golf Series Invitational event

May 31, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
It has been mentioned advert nauseam for the previous 4 months, and on Tuesday, the sphere for the primary LIV Golf Invitational Collection occasion was lastly made public. Dustin Johnson, the 13th-ranked golfer on this planet, leads the listing gamers who will take part within the 48-man, 12-team occasion on the Centurion Membership in London from June 9-11 reverse the PGA Tour’s Canadian Open and the DP World Tour’s Scandinavian Combined.

Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood have been presumed to be the one former world No. 1s to be concerned, however the addition of Johnson comes as a significant shock. The 37-year-old has gained 24 instances on the PGA Tour — together with the 2016 U.S. Open and 2020 Masters — and he has been an integral a part of the USA aspect for latest Presidents Cups and Ryder Cups.

“Dustin has been considering the chance off-and-on for the previous couple of years. In the end, he determined it was in his and his household’s greatest curiosity to pursue it,” stated agent David Winkle in a reversal of a stance Johnson took on Feb. 20 that indicated he was “fully-committed” to the PGA Tour. “Dustin has by no means had any difficulty with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it has given him, however in the long run, felt this was too compelling to cross up.”

Different notable names set to play embody Louis Oosthuizen (OWGR No. 20), Kevin Na (33), Talor Gooch (35) and Sergio Garcia (54). There have been 42 names launched with 5 of the remaining spots reserved for gamers from the Asian Tour and the opposite presumed to be for Phil Mickelson.

Dustin Johnson

13

Louis Oosthuizen

20

Kevin Na

33

Talor Gooch

35

Sergio Garcia

54

Pablo Larrazabal

65

Richard Bland

66

Matt Jones

68

Shaun Norris

69

Sam Horsfield

72

Lee Westwood

74

Ryo Kinoshita

87

Ian Poulter

89

Bernd Wiesberger

90

Hudson Swafford

90

Oliver Bekker

93

Jinichiro Kozuma

103

Scott Vincent

109

Justin Harding

111

Laurie Canter

114

Branden Grace

118

Charl Schwartzel

120

Sadom Kaewkanjana

125

Hennie Du Plessis

128

Phachara Khongwatmai

133

Sihwan Kim

138

J.C. Ritchie

154

Adrian Otaegui

162

Hideto Tanihara

173

Martin Kaymer

210

Jediah Morgan

235

Blake Windred

250

TK Chantananuwat

272

Wade Ormsby

276

Peter Uihlein

319

Graeme McDowell

376

Turk Petit

706

Oliver Fisher

979

Andy Ogletree

1324

Chase Koepka

1543

David Puig

1706

James Piot

1731

With names of PGA Tour and DP World Tour gamers coming to mild, one has to surprise what’s going to occur subsequent when it comes to potential disciplinary measures. The PGA Tour is anticipated to announce punishments for individuals who select to play for LIV Golf within the close to future with the idea that members will face suspension or presumably even a lifetime ban from the PGA Tour.

Not solely will the 2 predominant males’s excursions have to ascertain their long-term stance, however the 4 governing our bodies answerable for the main championships should make considered one of their very own. America Golf Affiliation (USGA) is thrown into the lower than enviable state of affairs because the U.S. Open is scheduled for June 16-19, per week after the primary LIV Golf Collection Invitational, and their determination to incorporate or exclude opponents may have ramifications.

A couple of weeks in the past, the PGA Tour denied all participant requests for the Saudi Arabian-backed occasion. Whereas some believed gamers can be granted waivers for the inaugural match, it proved to not be the case, and the DP World Tour shortly adopted within the PGA Tour’s footsteps by giving their members the same verdict.

Run by CEO Greg Norman, LIV Golf is ready to kick off its eight-tournament collection beginning in London with astronomical purses: $20 million in particular person prizes, plus a $5 million staff payout. These are funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Funding Fund, which just lately put up an extra $2 billion in funding for future iterations of the league which are anticipated to incorporate extra occasions as this eight-tournament collection is regarded as solely the start. The objective is to increase to 10 tournaments in 2023 and 14 tournaments the next two years.

Past the easy objective of arranging tournaments is supplying them with a number of the high gamers on this planet. The primary occasion in London lacks depth when it comes to expertise, however how lengthy will it take earlier than a younger star like a Joaquin Niemann sees Richard Bland profitable $10 million in solely three tournaments’ value of labor and asks himself, “I’m so a lot better than him, why am I not taking part in for that kind of cash?”

There was loads of debate main as much as the primary LIV Golf occasion, however now that the sphere is ready, how will the precise product stack up subsequent to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour?

Ticket costs are sky excessive and broadcast distribution has hit a snag; the primary occasion will likely be streamed on YouTube. If the standard of play is poor, there is probably not a lot, if any, attract for the informal fan. Nevertheless, because it has been for the previous 120 days or so, we’ll simply have to attend and see for the primary tee shot to be struck to substantiate something additional.



