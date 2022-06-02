Dustin Johnson headlines opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event four months after committing to PGA Tour | Golf News



The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Sequence begins subsequent week in Hertfordshire, with Dustin Johnson a shock inclusion within the discipline. We clarify who else is in and why the occasion is controversial

Dustin Johnson, the previous world No 1 who dedicated himself to the PGA Tour in February, has been named within the discipline for the opening Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Sequence occasion in Hertfordshire beginning subsequent week.

Johnson, 37, is the largest previously-unreported identify within the discipline, which doesn’t embody Phil Mickelson. The circuit, seen as a possible rival to the PGA Tour, grew to become controversial for accepting financing from Saudi backers, with the Centurion Membership occasion boasting a complete prize fund of £20m and £3m to the winner.

Different notable names within the discipline embody Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Richard Bland, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na, Talor Gooch, Martin Kaymer, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace.

The PGA Tour didn’t grant its members a launch to play within the occasion, which shall be contested from June 9-11, reverse the Canadian Open.

Johnson – who gained the Canadian Open in 2018 – and different members may face punishment for selecting the LIV Golf occasion with out the Tour’s permission.

Since Johnson was introduced as a part of the LIV Sequence, Royal Financial institution of Canada has minimize its enterprise relationships with Johnson and Graeme McDowell.

“On account of the selections made by skilled golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Sequence opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship settlement with each gamers,” the banking large mentioned in an announcement to Sportico.

“We want them nicely of their future endeavors.”

Speaking ahead of last month's PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy said his stance towards those who want to play in the Saudi Golf League has softened and said the situation has become 'toxic'

LIV Golf chief govt Greg Norman mentioned: “Free company has lastly come to golf.

“This is a chance to start out a motion that may change the course of historical past by bringing new and open competitors to the game all of us love.

Main profession earners on PGA Tour Tiger Woods $120million £95million Phil Mickelson $94m £74m Dustin Johnson $74m £58m Jum Furyk $71m £56m Vijay Singh $71m £56m Rory McIlroy $62m £49m Adam Scott $58m £46m Justin Rose $56m £44m Matt Kuchar $54m £42m Sergio Garcia $54m £42m

“The will proven by the gamers to take part in LIV Golf demonstrates their emphatic perception in our mannequin and confidence in what we’re constructing for the longer term.”

Johnson, who has dropped from third to No 13 on this planet this yr, is the highest-ranked participant listed within the discipline.

The previous world No 1 beforehand mentioned in an announcement that he was “absolutely dedicated to the PGA Tour”.

Nonetheless, following the announcement of his place within the discipline, Johnson’s supervisor David Winkle mentioned: “Dustin has been considering the chance off-and-on for the previous couple of years. Finally, he determined it was in his and his household’s finest curiosity to pursue it.

“Dustin has by no means had any problem with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it has given him, however in the long run, felt this was too compelling to go up.”

Johnson was scheduled to play the RBC Canadian Open however as a substitute opted to hitch the LIV occasion. On Twitter, the RBC Canadian Open mentioned: “Along with our companions at RBC, we’re dissatisfied to be taught at this late stage that Dustin Johnson has made the choice to play the LIV Golf Occasion. As a previous RBC Canadian Open champion, Canadian golf followers had been trying ahead to DJ’s return this yr.”

Phil Mickelson won’t characteristic on the Centurion Membership

Whereas six-time main champion Mickelson didn’t characteristic on the sphere listing, he may nonetheless tee up on the Centurion Membership as six spots within the 48-player occasion stay open.

Mickelson had been linked to LIV Golf for months however has been on a self-imposed hiatus from the game since February – even skipping his title defence on the PGA Championship – amid backlash over feedback he made in regards to the breakaway tour.

The 51-year-old Mickelson’s public picture took successful when the writer of an unauthorised biography mentioned the American golfer advised him he was prepared to look previous Saudi Arabia’s human rights report to realize financial leverage over the PGA Tour.

Full listing of gamers

Oliver Bekker

Richard Bland

Laurie Canter

Ratchanon ‘TK’ Chantananuwat (Novice)

Hennie Du Plessis

Oliver Fisher

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sihwan Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Chase Koepka

Jinichiro Kosuma

Pablo Larrazabal

Graeme McDowell

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Shaun Norris

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Turk Pettit

James Plot (Novice)

Ian Poulter

David Puig

JC Ritche

Charl Schwartzel

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Blake Windred

Fitzpatrick: LIV Golf Sequence of ‘no curiosity’ for now

Matt Fitzpatrick throughout the ultimate spherical of the PGA Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick mentioned his future stays with the PGA forward of this week’s Memorial Match, however he must re-evaluate if the LIV Sequence grew to become the principle tour.

“Tiger [Woods] made an excellent level on the PGA the opposite day in his press convention. He is there to create legacies and to win tournaments and to win majors, and that is sort of – that is positively the place I’m,” mentioned Fitzpatrick.

“And it was attention-grabbing, it was sort of, you realize, I will be trustworthy, some tournaments the place I am perhaps not essentially in it, and I can not win, then I do assume, oh, you realize, nicely, at the least on the brilliant facet I’ve made this a lot this week after the event’s over.

“I got here away from the US PGA and actually could not care much less about how a lot I made that week. I used to be simply gutted that I did not win. I had an opportunity and I did not take it, and that sort of mentioned quite a bit to myself about myself. That is all I am bothered about out right here.

“You wish to have information. I wish to win tournaments, and for me, that is why for now, the kind of LIV Golf does not curiosity me.”

Nonetheless, the Englishman didn’t utterly rule out a transfer and admitted if the tour had been to turn out to be the highest attraction, he must reassess the place he would compete.

“In 5 years, if swiftly that turns into the principle tour, then clearly you kind of rethink your choices,” he mentioned.

“However for now, yeah, I am out right here wanting to ensure I am giving myself the perfect likelihood of successful tournaments, successful majors and going about my profession like that, actually.”

Garcia final month: ‘I can not wait to go away this tour’

Sergio Garcia told a rules official he 'cannot wait to leave this Tour' during a rant over a ruling during the opening round of the PGA Tour's Wells Fargo Championship

Garcia appeared to verify his intention to compete within the LIV Golf Invitational Sequence after a pissed off rant at a PGA Tour guidelines official throughout final month’s Wells Fargo Championship.

The Ryder Cup legend was one beneath for his opening spherical at TPC Potomac when he was placed on the clock whereas looking for his ball in thick grass on the par-five 10th, with Garcia clearly pissed off on the time beginning earlier than he felt he was in place to search for it.

Garcia’s search by means of the thick grass was coated on digital camera all through, with the on-course microphones selecting up feedback by the Spaniard which prompt he would quickly be competing away from the PGA Tour.

“I can not wait to go away this Tour,” Garcia was heard telling the principles official. “I can not wait to get out of right here my pal.”

Garcia maintained his moaning as he made his means again in direction of the green, including: “A pair extra weeks and I haven’t got to cope with you anymore.”