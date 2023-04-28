Dutch court bans man from donating sperm after he fathered at least 550 children

A Dutch court has issued a ban on a man from donating his sperm after it used to be discovered that he fathered over 550 children around the Netherlands and different international locations. The man additionally deceived potential oldsters concerning the choice of offspring he had helped to conceive, resulting in a court injunction introduced by means of the mummy of a kid and a basis performing on behalf of alternative oldsters. The Hague District Court judged favourably, and the mummy, recognized best as Eva, welcomed the verdict, pointing out that she was hoping it will result in additional bans on mass donation.

The court discovered the man, named best as Jonathan M. below Dutch privateness rules, had persistently lied to these looking for his sperm, and used to be accountable for offering sperm to a number of Dutch fertility clinics in addition to a hospital in Denmark. He had additionally been in touch with many others by means of ads and on-line boards, critically breaching Dutch pointers which enable a most of 25 children to a most of 12 moms. The defendant’s legal professional said his shopper’s need to assist oldsters to conceive however may just now not protect his deception of the ones looking for his sperm.

The court famous that the defendant’s deceit may just quantity to destructive psychosocial penalties for the children concerned and that it used to be crucial to be sure that this “kinship network” now not be allowed to develop to any extent further. In specific, the court discovered the infringement at the privateness rights of fogeys and donor children compelling sufficient to outweigh the donor’s proper to proceed to donate sperm.

In addition to the ban, the court imposed a $110,000 penalty for to any extent further violation. The defendant’s legal professional regarded as the ruling “a clear signal and, as far as I am concerned, a final warning to other mass donors.”

