DVIDS – News – Florida and Georgia Students Put Navy Entomology Under the Microscope

Personnel from the Navy Entomology Heart of Excellence (NECE), Jacksonville, Fla., just lately hosted 40 guests from North Florida Instructional Institute (NFEI) Jacksonville, and Navy Junior Reserve Officer Coaching Corps (NJROTC) cadets from Upson-Lee Excessive College, Thomaston, Ga.
Each teams loved an academic presentation, studying about NECE’s mission to guard deployed forces from vector-borne illnesses and threats. The teams additionally explored NECE’s amenities, together with a go to of NECE’s archives, which features a reference assortment of medically essential organisms from world wide.
“The scholars from North Florida Instructional Institute had been excited to study extra about what alternatives the Navy gives,” mentioned NECE Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Adrian Weldon. “Lots of the college students wish to be part of the Navy as enlisted Sailors or officers, however aren’t but certain of what sort of job they wish to do. We’re extraordinarily lucky and grateful for this opportunity to show them that Navy entomology and Navy medication are thrilling choices for these desirous to assist the USA Navy.”
College students additionally visited the coaching lab, the place they’d a hands-on expertise analyzing medically essential specimens below digital and stereo dissecting microscopes. The NJROTC college students from Upson-Lee Excessive College had been moreover proven new expertise in NECE’s battle in opposition to vector-borne illnesses, comparable to DNA sequencing gear.
“It is all the time fascinating discussing 21st century entomology with younger adults as a result of they’ve grown up with expertise at their fingertips their complete lives,” mentioned Lt. Edward Traczyk, division head of NECE’s Analysis and Improvement Division. “You get plenty of curiosity in ideas comparable to DNA sequencing and the quantity of knowledge it takes to retailer a single genome’s info. These seemingly mind-boggling concepts are one thing youthful generations are naturally intrigued by, reasonably than turned away from.”
Impressed by their expertise, the Upson-Lee Excessive College NJROTC class’s Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Jim Jarvis, awarded NECE the Upson-Lee Excessive College coin.
NECE is a area exercise of the Navy and Marine Corps Public Well being Heart (NMCPHC), Portsmouth, Va. NMCPHC develops and shapes public well being for the U.S. Navy and Marines Corps by way of well being surveillance, epidemiology and evaluation, illness and harm prevention, and public well being session. Be taught extra by going to www.nmcphc.med.navy.mil. Observe NMCPHC on social media at: https://www.fb.com/NavyAndMarineCorpsPublicHealthCenter http://twitter.com/nmcphc and https://www.instagram.com/nmcphc/
