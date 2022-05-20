DVIDS – News – Homosassa Native Takes Command of USS Florida

KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 20, 2022) – The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Gold) held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, May 20.

Capt. John Roussakies relieved Capt. Theron Davis as the Gold Crew’s commanding officer in a ceremony held at the World War II memorial pavilion on the base.

Capt. Todd Nethercott, commodore, Commander, Submarine Squadron 16, was the guest speaker and praised Davis’ ability to train and prepare his crew to take Florida back to sea after nearly two years of maintenance and various challenges.

“Those who have achieved the success that Theron has achieved in command know that it is a team effort,” said Nethercott. “He achieved success because he allowed his officers, his chief petty officers, and the Sailors under his command to do their jobs. And so, Theron, your legacy sits before you. As you leave command today, the crew of Florida Gold will go on and they will quickly adapt to their new captain, but you should take great pride in what you were able to accomplish during your great time with them.”

During the ceremony, Commander, Submarine Group Ten Rear Adm. John Spencer awarded Davis with the Legion of Merit for his service as commanding officer.

Davis, from Minerva, Ohio, enlisted as an electronics technician and was later selected for the Nuclear Enlisted Commissioning Program. He graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He holds a master’s degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University.

“The crew, who started out very junior and lacked experience, accomplished each and every event, fought through several unforeseen issues, and stand before you today to take on the next challenge of forward deployed operations. You are ready!” said Davis.

Davis took command of Florida’s Gold Crew in June 2020. Under his command, the crew completed a 19-month Major Maintenance Period, 38 Sailors re-enlisted, and the crew earned the 2020 and 2021 Retention Excellence awards.

His first tour as commanding officer at sea was USS Hampton (SSN 767) in San Diego, California. His other sea tours include: USS Alexander Hamilton (SSBN 617) (Blue), USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Blue), and USS Seawolf (SSN 21). He previously served as the executive officer aboard USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Blue). Davis’ awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (five awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three awards), Good Conduct Medal (three awards), and various unit awards.

“John, they are ready to serve you and Florida as you prepare to deploy,” said Davis speaking to Roussakies. “Push them and they will impress, but take care of them, as they are my family and they will soon be yours.”

For his next assignment, Davis will serve on the staff of Commander, Submarine Group Two.

Roussakies, from Homosassa, Florida, graduated from University of Florida with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering. He also holds a Master of Mechanical Engineering degree from the Naval Post Graduate School. He earned his commission through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Program.

He previously served as the assistant chief of staff of operations at U.S. Seventh in Yokosuka, Japan.

Roussakies praised Davis for his accomplishments and leadership during his command tour.

“Rest assured, I will lead this team with the same passion and dedication as you and all of the previous Florida commanding officers,” said Roussakies to Davis. “I am honored and humbled to join this elite group of individuals as a commanding officer of a United States guided-missile submarine.”

Roussakies discussed his ties to the state of Florida and the ship’s deep connection to its namesake and to submarine history.

“From growing up in Florida, to attending the University of Florida, I will take great pride in serving alongside you to represent this great state,” said Roussakies in a speech to the crew. “As submariners on Florida, we are surrounded by a rich heritage handed down by many—from the Seminole warriors to the heroes who conducted unrestricted submarine warfare during World War II. Their courage and commitment should never be forgotten.”

His awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal (three awards), Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal and various unit, service and campaign awards he shares with his shipmates.

Ohio-class guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealth, clandestine platform. Florida is one of two SSGNs stationed at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. The base is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.