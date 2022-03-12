Dwight Howard’s Ex Royce Reed Surrenders Herself to Authorities For Felony Child Neglect

Basketball Wives alum Royce Reed was launched from jail shortly after turning herself in for felony baby neglect.
On Friday, Reed was charged with third-degree felony neglect of a kid in a case involving her 14-year-old son, Braylon, whom she shares with NBA star Dwight Howard, Radar On-line reports. The fees aren’t straight a mirrored image of something Reed did to her son.
The teenager was ordered to work on points with professionals, in response to police. Nevertheless, after failing to abide by a algorithm applied by a decide, his mom was compelled to pay the penalty on her son’s behalf.
After being launched from jail, Reed posted a message on Instagram addressing the entire speculations into her detainment.
“I’m able to get again to doing comedy reels and tiktoks however till then… speak to my lawyer Andrea Black,” she captioned the post.
“I shouldn’t even must cope with or deal with this,” the truth star wrote within the publish.
“1. I didn’t get arrested. I turned myself in as a result of I needed to. 2. Speak to my lawyer. As for the image… I used to be scared as s**t and was crying like a child the entire time… I’m not ’bout that life’ however I did it and we’re gonna get by way of this.”
When interviewed by police, Braylon admitted to not having a lot of a relationship along with his well-known father after a struggle that they had. When requested the final time he frolicked with Howard, Braylon stated it was “when he was on the town for a basketball recreation, which was some time in the past.”
Reed and Howard battled over custody of their son up to now, with Reed accusing the NBA participant of abusing their son with a belt. Orlando Sentinel stories he was later cleared of the fees following an investigation.
In October 2020, Howard responded to Braylon’s claims of being a “deadbeat dad” in an interview on the Frank Ski Present with Nina Brown.
“The one factor I’ll deal with is the problem of anyone pondering I’m a deadbeat father. At the moment, I’ve a baby with me now,” Howard stated. “My son lives with me. There’s no method I might be a deadbeat dad if I’ve a son that lives with me. The scenario with my different son, it’s unlucky that quite a lot of issues have been made public.”