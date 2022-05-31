Each NFL Division’s Biggest 2022 Offseason Winner | Bleacher Report

Eight of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Photographs

It is good to be the Tremendous Bowl champs.

Particularly when it is troublesome to get too enthusiastic about anybody else’s offseason within the division. The NFC West has been a grind for years, however there’s extra uncertainty inside the division after this offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers are set to transition from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance, however they’ve but to work out a commerce for Jimmy G. The additional draft capital would have helped. With out a first-round decide, they will be relying closely on second-round decide Drake Jackson to make an instantaneous impression at linebacker.

It additionally helps they introduced on former Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner to man the center of the protection. Even at 31 he’s nonetheless enjoying at an elite stage as he was ranked 15th amongst all linebackers graded by PFF final season.

The Arizona Cardinals’ relationship with Kyler Murray seemed to be touch-and-go for some time however seems to be to be on good phrases now. Even the commerce for Marquise Brown misplaced a few of its luster when it was introduced that DeAndre Hopkins can be suspended for the primary six video games of the season for a violation of the performance-enhancing medication coverage.

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a pleasant haul in return for Russell Wilson, however it might be some time earlier than they contend once more—particularly starting this new period with Drew Lock or Geno Smith barking out indicators.

That leaves the Los Angeles Rams because the winner of the division by default. The lack of Von Miller will sting, however there’s nonetheless loads of expertise on the protection, and including Allen Robinson II with the opportunity of getting Odell Beckham Jr. again nonetheless leaves the Rams in good condition to compete for the Lombardi Trophy once more.