Eagles and Browns looking to hold joint training camp practices in Cleveland, per report

The Philadelphia Eagles held joint practices in Nick Sirianni’s first year as head coach, and they plan to run it back again — this time with a different team. After hosting a joint practice with the New England Patriots and traveling to Florham Park for joint practice with the New York Jets in 2021, the Eagles are expected to travel to Ohio as the Cleveland Browns will host a series of joint practices in August.

Per The Athletic, the practices would be held at the Browns trailing facility in Berea. The Eagles “requested” to the NFL to have a preseason game in Cleveland, which will host two of its three preseason games due to the NFL’s 17-game scheduling formula (NFC gets nine home games and AFC gets eight).

The Eagles and Browns have a connection in Cleveland Executive Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berry, who worked with the Eagles for a year as the Vice President of Football Operations. Berry came over as the Vice President of Player Personnel in Cleveland from 2016 to 2018 — and has a relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

Philadelphia was notorious for not playing starters in preseason games last year, using the joint practices as simulated games instead of giving anything away in preseason games. The Eagles made the playoffs after a four-win season with Jalen Hurts improving as the year went on as the starting quarterback.

If the Eagles set up one joint practice with a team, it wouldn’t be surprising if Sirianni set up a joint practice at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia in the weeks to follow.