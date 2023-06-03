Eagles believe Jalen Hurts can make another major jump, become elite pocket passer in 2023, per report

In the span of 1 season, the Philadelphia Eagles went from a borderline playoff staff to one of the vital easiest groups in the NFL. It’s true that Philly made a number of large additions on all sides of the ball remaining offseason, however the Eagles could not have received the NFC in 2022 if it were not for the type of 12 months quarterback Jalen Hurts had.

The former second-round pick of Oklahoma went 14-1 because the starter whilst finishing 66.5% of his passes for three,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and simply six interceptions. Hurts’ affect at the flooring remaining season was once substantial as smartly. He rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns in the common season, then added 143 speeding yards and 5 touchdowns in the postseason — together with 3 touchdowns at the flooring in Super Bowl LVII. Hurts’ 18 overall speeding touchdowns have been essentially the most recorded by means of a quarterback in a unmarried season in NFL historical past.







Hurts has established himself as one of the vital easiest dual-threat quarterbacks in the sport, however the Eagles reportedly believe he can make another soar in 2023. A soar targeted round being an elite pocket passer. “They also expect that Hurts can make another major jump,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler stated not too long ago on “Get Up!” “He’s done it every year. They believe he can be one of those elite precision-type pocket passers.”

While Hurts completed in the highest 10 in a couple of passing classes remaining season, there may be naturally nonetheless some room for the 24-year-old to develop. The Eagles are assured he can achieve this, and proved it by means of inking him to a five-year extension price $255 million this offseason. The deal reportedly comprises $179.304 million in promises, making Hurts the highest-paid participant in NFL historical past in phrases of reasonable annual price earlier than Lamar Jackson agreed to phrases