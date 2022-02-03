Eagles’ Boston Scott signs eSports deal with Dignitas to join Rocket League team

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott is adding another sport to his repertoire. On Wednesday, eSports organization Dignitas announced that Scott is joining their Rocket League team.

In the process, Scott becomes the first two-sport athlete to play in the NFL and Rocket League professionally.

Scott recently was ranked as a “Grand Champion” in the popular video game, which means that he is among the top 0.52 percent of all players. The Eagles running back will begin his eSports career as an alternate for Dignitas, which is one of the most heralded organizations within the gaming world.

The running back is expected to participate in scrimmages and practice with Dignitas in the near future before the Winter major, which will take place from March 26-28. The winter major is the Championship Series for the 2021-22 Rocket League season.

Scott, 26, is coming off of an NFL season in which he rushed for 373 yards and seven touchdowns. Scott’s seven touchdowns were a career-high since joining the Eagles in 2018. Regardless of what Scott ends up doing in the eSports world, it’s still quite an impressive feat that he’s blossomed into a two-sport star.