Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receives master’s degree from Oklahoma, continuing to build on life-changing 2023

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is having himself somewhat the offseason.

Just a couple of weeks in the past, Hurts signed an enormous, five-year, $255 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid participant in NFL historical past by way of reasonable annual price. This week, Hurts walked the degree after graduating from Oklahoma University with a master’s degree in Human Relations.

Here’s a video of Hurts receiving his degree, courtesy of Oklahoma Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dr. David Surratt.

Of direction, all of this comes on the again of Hurts placing in combination probably the most spectacular season of his younger NFL profession, rising as an inner-circle MVP candidate and main the Eagles to the Super Bowl, the place he had one among his highest video games of the season regardless of his workforce in the end falling quick and dropping to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Master’s in tow, Hurts is anticipated to lead what will have to once more be one of the vital NFL’s premier contenders when the 2023 season rolls round. Hurts shall be running with a brand new offensive coordinator after Shane Steichen took the activity as head trainer of the Indianapolis Colts, however Steichen’s successor is Brian Johnson, who was once prior to now the quarterbacks trainer and helped shepherd Hurts’ building.

Perhaps the Human Relations degree will lend a hand Hurts take care of and develop his courting with Johnson, in addition to his teammates, over the following few years. Or most likely he is having a look into the longer term at a post-football profession. Either method, it is somewhat an accomplishment, and any other milestone in Hurts’ yr filled with them.