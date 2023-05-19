Eagles’ Jason Kelce says Steelers got a steal by signing ‘probably the smartest player’ he’s ever been around

The Pittsburgh Steelers have invested closely of their offensive line this offseason. They decided on offensive take on Broderick Jones with the 14th general select and signed former Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Isaac Seumalo in loose company. The Steelers have top hopes for Jones as a attainable left take on, and Seumalo will no doubt have an instantaneous have an effect on.
Seumalo, who’s 29 years previous and one among the most sensible offensive guards in loose company, signed a three-year, $24 million maintain Pittsburgh. He was once named a Pro Bowl exchange remaining yr after serving to the Eagles achieve Super Bowl LVII, and his departure from Philadelphia is for sure a giant loss. In truth, Eagles middle Jason Kelce believes that Seumalo is one among the perfect avid gamers in his place in the NFL.
“I think he’s one of the best guards in the NFL, and I think he has been,” Kelce mentioned by way of NFL.com. “I think he’s one of the most consistent players I’ve ever been around, one of the most consistent people I’ve ever been around. So we’re not going to replace Isaac, there’s going to be someone new in there, and they’re going to have their attributes that they’re going to excel with, and I’m looking forward to seeing who does a really good job with that.”
Seumalo has confirmed that he can also be a hit at each left and proper guard positions. In 1,135 offensive snaps remaining season, he allowed only one sack and won a 75.2 grade from Pro Football Focus. This grade was once higher than any of Pittsburgh’s number one offensive linemen in 2022. His addition to the crew will have to assist expedite Kenny Pickett’s building, and Kelce believes that the Steelers got a steal by signing Seumalo.
“Isaac is a really, really special player,” Kelce mentioned. “I do know now we have mentioned that right here for a very long time, and I nonetheless do not suppose folks in reality in reality clutch what he did for our room. And me for my part, I believe he’s most likely the smartest participant I’ve ever been around. Really, in reality talented bodily, mentally, throughout the board. So I believe the Steelers are getting a steal, that