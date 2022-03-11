Eagles make Jason Kelce NFL’s highest-paid center with one-year, $14M deal, per report

Jason Kelce would not need to hear a single phrase a couple of supposed retirement. It is the furthest factor from his thoughts because the Philadelphia Eagles work to enhance upon a season that noticed them earn a playoff berth of their first season underneath head coach Nick Sirianni, and Sirianni is thrilled to know Kelce might be returning for the 2022 season — the four-time All-Professional heart making the official announcement through the staff’s official Twitter account on Thursday.

And to reward his resolution, on Friday, the Eagles have reportedly awarded him a one-year deal value a strong sum of $14 million, per NFL Network, solidifying him as the best paid within the league at his place.

The 34-year-old earned his fourth All-Professional nod in 2021 alongside a fifth Professional Bowl honor for his efforts in serving to to anchor an Eagles offensive line that protected quarterback Jalen Hurts, and shedding him would’ve created a large void in entrance of their younger quarterback. Kelce has by no means as soon as suited up for an additional NFL staff after being chosen within the sixth spherical of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Eagles, and is a resident legend in Philadelphia.

Having not missed a single regular-season sport since 2014, Kelce is as sturdy because it will get and was a key piece to the Tremendous Bowl run made by the Eagles in 2017 — returning with hopes of repeating that success in 2022, albeit with plenty of new items round him.