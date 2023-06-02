Eagles minicamp OTA observations: New-look secondary beginning to take shape, early leader in punter battle

rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags Getty Images The first day of open media availability for Philadelphia Eagles minicamp used to be Thursday, with an early have a look at the intensity chart on each side of the ball. Philadelphia had 7-on-7 drills all through the open portion of the media consultation, along side a couple of different attention-grabbing trends because the protecting NFC champions eye the Super Bowl name. Of path, this is only one observe consultation of six (all voluntary) and not using a necessary minicamp (the Eagles are the one NFL crew that does not have one). A couple of fast observations from the hour-long consultation open to the media: Secondary seemsEven with 7-on-7 drills, we were given an early have a look at how the secondary may glance on Day 1 of coaching camp. Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds have been the beginning safeties, whilst Justin Evans and K’Von Wallace have been on the second one crew. If you are questioning the place Sydney Brown is, do not panic. The Eagles take time acclimating their learners and Brown used to be rotating with Wallace on the second one crew towards the tip of 7-on-7. Darius Slay and James Bradberry have been the beginning corners, however the Eagles have been getting a have a look at Zech McPhearson in the slot (Avonte Maddox continues to be the starter there). Kelee Ringo and Josh Jobe have been on the second one crew, however Jobe additionally were given some first-team seems. Bradberry and Maddox have been at observe and in shells, however watched nearly all of 7-on-7 drills. The Eagles used that chance to get a longer have a look at McPhearson and Jobe. Slay had a excellent day in the 7-on-7 consultation, breaking apart deep passes to Dallas Goedert and A.J. Brown. Brown had a powerful back-shoulder catch towards Jobe a couple of performs later, as some of the recreation’s perfect receivers showcased to Jobe how onerous it’s to protect him. Even at 32, Slay greater than holds his personal towards the dynamic pass-catchers in the Eagles’ offense. Linebacker intensity chartNakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow are the starters at linebacker. Morrow printed after observe Dean has the golf green dot, so he is calling the protection. Shaun Bradley and Davion Taylor have been on the second one crew at linebacker.Nolan Smith were given some linebacker reps (form of). The Eagles dropped him into protection whilst rotating edge rushers in on 7-on-7s, whilst having him rush the passer on any other play. Smith did play the “JACK” in Kirby Smart’s protection at Georgia, shedding again into protection one a couple of formations — so that is not anything the rookie first-round pick out cannot maintain. Christian Elliss picked off a Marcus Mariota move supposed for Tyree Jackson, a excellent learn on a deficient Mariota throw. Elliss circled with the second one crew and is any individual to watch in coaching camp. Punter battleThe Eagles signed Ty Zentner as an undrafted unfastened agent to compete with Arryn Siposs for the punter activity. One of 2 Eagles to put on No. 10 (rookie quarterback Tanner McKee is the opposite), Siposs’ activity is some distance from protected. In this open consultation, Siposs obviously had the threshold on Zentner. Five punts have been recorded for every participant and right here have been the hang-time numbers:Punt 14.954.76Punt 24.264.60Punt 34.453.73Punt 44.633.64Punt 54.984.65Punt 65.11-Why is the punter battle noticeable? Eagles head trainer Nick Sirianni used to be gazing every of the punts and watching each gamers. It’s June 1, however Siposs has the threshold over his rookie counterpart. Running again intensity chartPhiladelphia had the veterans who’ve been with the crew the longest take the ones snaps first, so Boston Scott used to be getting the first-team reps with Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon following. Don’t glance an excessive amount of into it, as Penny and Swift are each anticipated to be main gamers in the operating recreation come September. Who wasn’t right here?Hurts undoubtedly bulked up his higher frame this offseason, in particular across the shoulders (he had a sprained AC joint closing 12 months). Having a more potent higher frame will probably be necessary for Hurts to keep wholesome during the grind of a 17-game season and deep playoff run. Watched Hurts track the second one crew when the 1st crew used to be getting a relaxation and the quarterback has an eye fixed on the whole thing. Hurts used to be gazing the protection and the receivers destroy level, getting the texture for guys he’ll be throwing the ball to this autumn. The quarterback does not pass over a chance to learn about, even if he is taking a knee. 