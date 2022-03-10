Eagles nearly traded for Falcons’ Calvin Ridley before wide receiver was suspended for gambling, per report

Falcons extensive receiver Calvin Ridley will not be enjoying within the NFL for not less than a 12 months, and possibly even longer, after the league introduced an indefinite suspension for betting on NFL video games. However for a quick time earlier this offseason, Ridley was not solely set to go well with up in 2022, however for a unique staff. The Eagles almost finalized an settlement to commerce for the wideout earlier than Atlanta realized of Ridley’s impending suspension, in line with Fox Sports activities’ Jay Glazer.

Becoming a member of NBC Sports activities Philadelphia’s John Clark on the “Takeoff” podcast, Glazer reported Thursday that the Falcons “backed out on the final second,” inflicting confusion and frustration in commerce talks with the Eagles. Atlanta wasn’t but allowed to reveal the small print of the NFL’s investigation into Ridley’s playing, which occurred over a five-day stretch in 2021, so it abruptly ended negotiations with Philadelphia. “Philly (later) revered them for the way they dealt with” the scenario, Glazer added on Twitter.

Even earlier than Ridley’s suspension, the receiver’s future in Atlanta was unclear. Regardless of a breakout 2020 marketing campaign, wherein he topped 1,300 receiving yards as one in all Matt Ryan’s prime targets, the Alabama product abruptly stepped away from the staff — and the NFL — in October 2021, citing psychological well being causes. He by no means returned, with NFL Media reporting later within the season that he could be accessible by way of commerce within the offseason. Now, barring a profitable enchantment of his ban, Ridley will likely be ineligible to use for reinstatement till not less than February 2023, due to inserting unlawful bets on a number of video games, together with these involving his personal staff.

The Eagles, in the meantime, determine to be aggressive in pursuit of receiver assist because the offseason unfolds. Former first-round decide DeVonta Smith is entrenched because the staff’s No. 1 move catcher, however Ridley would’ve represented a big-name addition, and will very effectively have overtaken Smith on the depth chart had he been acquired. Philadelphia has three first-round picks in April’s draft, in addition to roughly $17 million in 2022 wage cap house.