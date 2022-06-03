Eagles’ Shane Steichen takes over full-time play-calling duties under Nick Sirianni for 2022

The Eagles can have a brand new play-caller to go together with their new toys in 2022. Effectively, type of. A yr after serving as coach Nick Sirianni’s right-hand man, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will take over full-time play-calling duties beginning this season, he instructed reporters Thursday. Sirianni prompt late in 2021 that he and Steichen had shared the duty for a lot of their first season in Philadelphia, however Steichen clarified this week that he grew to become the first play-caller about halfway by final season.

That timeline is a notable one, contemplating the Eagles skilled a lot of their 2021 offensive success down the stretch. After opening the yr relatively pass-heavy, with younger quarterback Jalen Hurts struggling to persistently win by the air, Philadelphia grew to become one of many NFL’s high speeding groups throughout its run to the playoffs, with Hurts and Co. leaning totally on the bottom. Sirianni has since attributed the staff’s late turnaround to Steichen’s affect on play calls, amongst different issues.

Now, Steichen will name all of the performs. Sirianni, who beforehand labored because the Colts’ offensive coordinator, nonetheless has a hand in growing the sport plan and overseeing Steichen’s calls, however the latter might be accountable for the down-by-down selections.

It stays to be seen whether or not the Eagles’ offense will look drastically totally different from its late-2021 run, even with Steichen assuming full obligations. The staff’s blockbuster addition of former Titans receiver A.J. Brown this offseason suggests the membership is considering increasing its passing sport, which additionally options DeVonta Smith and tight finish Dallas Goedert. Hurts, in the meantime, has thrived as a runner however is extra prone to safe the long-term QB1 job by proving his improvement as a passer.