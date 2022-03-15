Eagles signing Panthers’ Haason Reddick to reported three-year, $45M deal

Haason Reddick is coming residence. The veteran Panthers go rusher, who grew up in New Jersey and performed for Temple, has agreed to phrases on a three-year, $45 million contract with the Eagles, based on NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. Philadelphia was anticipated to be out there for pass-rushing assist this offseason, and now the crew has secured one of many high edge defenders of 2022 free company, guaranteeing $30M to land the previous first-round draft decide.

Reddick’s deal is value as much as $49.5M, Garafolo reported, and can common a $15M payout per season, making him one of many high 20 highest-paid go rushers within the NFL. Philly didn’t re-sign beginning defensive finish Derek Barnett earlier than Monday’s tampering interval started, so Reddick is poised to step in as an instantaneous starter reverse both longtime veteran Brandon Graham or former fourth-round decide Josh Sweat, who completed 2021 with 7.5 sacks after touchdown a three-year, $40M extension.

Some contained in the group imagine Reddick may be deployed standing up in a hybrid linebacker/pass-rushing function for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s versatile 4-Three scheme, based on ESPN’s Tim McManus.

The 27-year-old Reddick initially went 13th total to the Cardinals in 2017, after a promising run as a Temple Owls walk-on. He managed simply 7.5 mixed sacks over his first three seasons, shifting out and in of the beginning lineup as an inside and out of doors linebacker. Since 2020, nonetheless, he is emerged as one of many sport’s most explosive edge rushers, parlaying a 12.5-sack breakout throughout his contract 12 months with the Cardinals right into a one-year cope with the Panthers. In 2021, he logged 11 sacks for Carolina, in addition to 12 tackles for loss and a career-high 18 quarterback hits.

Solely T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson and Aaron Donald have extra sacks because the begin of the 2020 season.