Early voting begins Monday. Here’s what’s on the minds of Jacksonville voters

Early voting begins on Monday to decide the races for the subsequent mayor of Jacksonville, town council, and extra.

Duval County has 19 websites the place early voters can solid their ballots.

News4Jax sought after to listen to from folks in the group about problems that subject maximum to them, so we went and requested what’s on their minds.

Vera Dupuis is 88-years-old. Her greatest worry is bettering transportation for senior voters round Jacksonville.

“I love walking but if they had transportation that would go up here. It’d be great for us seniors,” mentioned Dupuis.

Amaoge Achollnu is in her 30s and needs to peer enhancements in total crime.

“Safety is a big one for me, making sure we can get some of the crime off the roads and in certain areas of town. I think there’s a lot of unsolved crimes that go on and you hear a lot about that in the news and around town. It would be nice to kind to hear that there are some things being resolved,” mentioned Achollnu.

For Jennifer Sanderson crime isn’t a large worry in any respect.

She and her husband and youngsters moved to Jacksonville from Raleigh North Carolina in 2013, and simply need the Riverwalk revitalized.

“We were there a couple of weeks ago rollerblading and biking and some of the pavement and stuff that you’re trying to rollerblade and bike over is you know kind of beat up,” mentioned Sanderson.

We have already requested each and every candidate to stipulate how they’d cope with crime, reasonably priced housing and infrastructure, and you’ll learn all of it in our voter’s information.

Early voting ends on March 19 and Election Day is Tuesday, March 21.