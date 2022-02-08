Early voting in Texas starts February 14: Here’s what you need

Havard and Tarrant County election workers have spent weeks preparing to serve more voters than ever before — the Lone Star State has grown leaps and bounds.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Troy Havard serves as the Tarrant County assistant elections administrator.

“When you have more people, you’re going to have more registered voters,” said Havard.

“People are moving to Texas from other states. So, we’re getting demographics from all over the United States, moving to Texas,” said Havard.

Havard wants every voter to have the information they need to go to the polls. Election workers would love for Texans to prepare before early voting starts on Valentine’s Day. That includes printing a sample ballot ahead of time.

“You can actually take that sample ballot with you to the polling location. Use that to make your choices as you vote,” said Havard.

Havard said that will also cut down on how much time you spend at the polls. Election workers will use clean-pens between each voter, and they want residents to feel free to wear their masks, but it’s not required.

“No one will be turned away from a polling location for not having a mask,” said Havard.

Right now, the election office is also getting hit with all kinds of questions from voters.

“What the hours are for early voting, where the early voting locations are,” said Havard.

One of the most asked questions is where to vote. Tarrant County participates in county-wide vote centers, which allow people to vote at any location during the primary and general elections. Many more counties have joined the growing list of counties with voting centers.

“Any registered voter in Tarrant County can go to any polling location to vote. And it doesn’t matter if it’s a primary election or a runoff or a general election,” Havard.

Right now, all of the voting centers can use more volunteers. People who sign up to help at the polls undergo training. They look mostly for people willing to travel and accept assignments at locations that need help the most.