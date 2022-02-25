EARTHGANG Is In The Business Of Being Black

By Nicolle Callier
Atlanta, Georgia, isn’t any stranger to inventive expertise, whether or not it’s rising stars new to the scene or legendary musicians with quite a few accolades.
For the previous 20-plus years, Black creatives and entrepreneurs have known as and made this metropolis residence, a lot in order that Atlanta has develop into generally known as the “Black Hollywood.”
Indisputably, Atlanta has develop into a hub for Black creatives trying to find neighborhood and life-changing profession alternatives. Whereas some individuals underestimate the trajectory of a inventive entrepreneur’s profession, a number of Black creatives in Atlanta are banking off of their skills and mental property.
Based on the Georgia Council for the Arts, “Georgia communities are efficiently utilizing the humanities as a part of their native financial growth efforts. The inventive industries in Georgia symbolize a mixed $37 billion in income, together with 200,000 workers incomes $12.1 billion in wages. Georgia’s inventive economic system not solely contributes to the state’s backside line, but in addition attracts hundreds of thousands of vacationers every year, provides considerably to the standard of life and vitality of each neighborhood, and represents the majority of Georgia’s wealthy cultural identification.”
Serving to to maintain Atlanta’s inventive economic system flourishing is EARTHGANG, whose two members have prided themselves on being unapologetically Black for the reason that begin of their musical careers. The Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling hip-hop duo encompass Olu and WowGr8, each from the Westside of Atlanta. EARTHGANG signed to Dreamville Information in 2017 after assembly J.Cole after one in all their stay performances.
EARTHGANG’s extremely anticipated sophomore album, Ghetto Gods, releases this month. It pays homage to the people who have influenced the duo all through their life and full musical journey.
Olu and WowGr8 recorded the album throughout COVID-19. “Ghetto Gods happened on the finish of 2020.
That was probably the most time we spent at residence since we began [with music]. We had the possibility to be at residence and be across the individuals we cherished,” says WowGr8. “We wished to inform the tales of individuals round us, but in addition inform the story about ourselves and the way we’re persevering with to raise by way of the worst of occasions.”
Whereas Olu and WowGr8 are principally identified within the hip-hop neighborhood for his or her self-aware, cutting-edge lyricism, and through-the-roof vitality, they’re additionally extraordinarily dedicated to working with and supporting different Black artists and inventive entrepreneurs in and round Atlanta.
EARTHGANG needs to provide again to the individuals and neighborhoods that have been so pivotal to their rise to superstardom. EARTHGANG often collaborates with different Black creatives based mostly in Atlanta, lots of whom they’ve identified for a number of years and have established relationships. Everybody from their administration staff to their wardrobe stylist, Stephanie Gordelle, and even the homeowners of the manufacturing studio the place they shoot visuals, are Black. All have roots in Atlanta.
EARTHGANG has been managed by Zeke Nicholson and Barry “Hefner” Johnson, founders of SinceThe80s, an Atlanta-based report label, administration, and publishing firm, for almost eight years. They initially met EARTHGANG at a present in Atlanta. “Years in the past we noticed them at a present known as Spoiled Milk and Barry’s good friend was in a position to introduce us. We’ve been rockin’ ever since then,” explains Nicholson.
“It’s been inspiring being in Atlanta as a result of there are such a lot of wonderful individuals within the metropolis that transfer right here or are from right here that create from a really sincere house.”
Even for his or her BLACK ENTERPRISE cowl shoot, EARTHGANG labored with their longtime collaborators, Travis Cochran and Caleb Seales, co-founders and CEOs of The Historic Black College of Creatives. Seales initially met EARTHGANG years in the past at a manufacturing shoot.
“On the time I used to be a manufacturing assistant and established a very good rapport with them. I used to be capturing behind-the-scenes content material with them and labored immediately with them as their photographer and videographer. As I grew as a director the connection with [EARTHGANG] grew over time as effectively,” says Seales.
The HBUC is a 21,000 sq ft. manufacturing studio designed with the Black inventive in thoughts. It is among the largest Black-owned manufacturing studios in Atlanta and serves as a co-working house for fellow creatives.
“Atlanta’s inventive market appears so massive, however everybody runs into one another at totally different locations. That’s what I really like about Atlanta; everybody collaborates organically. And that’s what I wished to do with HBUC,” Cochran says. “We wish the HBUC to take Atlanta to the remainder of the world.”
Regardless of the place or how far music takes them, EARTHGANG will all the time be within the enterprise of being Black, persevering with to share their truths and make clear necessary points taking place not solely in their very own communities however across the globe.