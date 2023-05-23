East Los Angeles principal on leave after controversial remarks spark student protests

The principal of an East Los Angeles constitution faculty is underneath investigation and has been placed on leave after a couple of accusations of beside the point habits on campus.

John Edwards Estoesta has been principal at East L.A. Performing Arts Magnet at Esteban Torres High School for not up to a 12 months, according to L.A. Taco.

During that tenure, he’s been accused of claiming his determination to take away mirrors within the hallway used to be executed “to prevent drug use and rape,” as women checking their look in the ones mirrors may well be wrong for sexual advances through boys, resulting in sexual attack, L.A. Taco reported.

He additionally has reportedly been “accused of dismissing racist, homophobic, and transphobic remarks made by students, as well as making sexist remarks and inappropriate gestures towards female students.”

The surroundings on the faculty has resulted in protests, sit-ins and walk-outs through scholars, in keeping with The Eastsider.

During the investigation, an period in-between principal has been put in, and the Los Angeles Unified School District is in search of an everlasting alternative for the 2023-24 faculty 12 months, L.A. Taco experiences.