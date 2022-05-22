East Texas families express desperation, issues amid baby formula shortage | News

A nationwide baby formula shortage has East Texas mothers reaching desperate levels as they search for food for their babies.

Along with facing empty shelves, out-of-stock notices online and overpriced formulas, some mothers need specific types which makes the the quest to feed their babies even harder.

Brownsboro grandmother Christie Sparks, who takes care of 5-month-old Arijah while her daughter works, is down to her last can of store brand sensitive with iron baby formula.

Sparks said the formula she has on hand was given to her from her family in Florida, who helped her obtain the formula Arijah needs that won’t trigger her digestive issues.

“I don’t know what we will do when we run out and can’t find the kind that she drinks, because we’ve tried other formulas and none of them work,” Sparks said.

Sparks said she had about six days worth of the formula, but she doesn’t know what she’ll do once it runs out. Meanwhile, family members are looking online and Sparks has been posting on social media in search of the specific formula.

“I got desperate so I posted it on Facebook, ‘If anybody sees this can store brand sensitive with iron, please let me know and I’ll send you the money.’ And people started pouring in ready to help but they’ve been unsuccessful too,” she said.

Gladewater mother Kana Stuart is also on her last container. Her baby Gunner also has digestive issues and can tolerate only Similac pro-sensitive.

Along with stressing about finding the next can of formula, Stuart is suffering from “mom guilt,” she said.

“I didn’t start having major issues until probably about the end of March,” she said. “Just not being able to find his baby formula anywhere and I had been breastfeeding but then my mom passed away in March, and I completely lost my supply. It’s been stressful.

“You get mom’s guilt whenever you can’t breastfeed your baby because you feel like you have to be able to do that for your baby, especially if you start out doing it. And then now not being able to find his formula, is just like, OK, great, I can’t feed him with my body and I can’t find this formula now … What am I supposed to do?”

Stuart has found a way by meeting up with family members from Louisiana who traveled halfway to give her the products. She has also joined Facebook groups in search of the formula for her baby, but has ended up giving what she had to other moms in need who were down to their last cans.

“I went ahead and I just gave them what I had to where I only had two cans for myself, because I know how it goes and it’s horrible. I just keep praying that God will provide because the past few times that I’ve literally had like a few scoops left in the can, God has just come through and blessed me,” she said.

She said she’s constantly on websites and online groups where she is stumbling across overpriced products.

“I’m looking all over the place. Currently right now, once again, I’m on the very last can of formula that I have for him and I haven’t been able to find it anywhere,” she said. “I go to Google and I type in his formula and then I go to ‘shopping’ and it’ll tell you what stores have it but then they all say it’s out of stock. I’ve checked on eBay, I’ve checked on Marketplace and there’s some people who have his formula but they’re asking for $125 for a can that’s only 12 ounces.”

Besides that, Stuart said she has traveled to a numerous stores in the area but is tired of finding the same thing – empty shelves.

“I went to literally like almost every store that’s around this area and they do not have any at all of his kind,” she said. “It’s just heartbreaking because you go to that aisle and you see these parents that are just completely stressing out like, ‘How are we supposed to feed our babies?’ This is not something that you expect to happen, you know?”

Tyler mother Fatima De La Hoya, who is also facing struggles to feed her 3-month-old, recommends mothers really utilize Facebook groups, as they have helped her.

“If they’re not in one of these mom groups, that’s what they need to do … Everyone’s been super helpful about it. Because everyone’s in the same situation, pretty much. Thankfully the community is coming together with it and they’re trying to help each other out, even if you don’t know them,” De La Hoya said.

Why is the shortage happening?

Parents across the country are suffering with limited supplies of baby formula due to a recall by Abbott Nutrition, one of the few manufacturers of formula in the U.S. The recall was due to a bacterial contamination that resulted in a shutdown of a plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

According to NPR, just four companies control about 90% of the market, including Abbott Nutrition.

“We know millions of parents and caregivers depend on us, and we’re deeply sorry that our voluntary recall worsened the nationwide formula shortage,” Abbott Chairman and CEO Robert B. Ford said in a news release. “We will work hard to re-earn the trust that moms, dads and caregivers have placed in our formulas for more than 50 years.”

What do local pediatricians have to say?

Dr. LaJuan Chambers, a UT Health pediatrician in Henderson, answered a few questions in regards to parents’ concerns, alternatives and a recent recommendation to give babies cow’s milk.

The American Academy of Pediatrics last week announced using cow’s milk for a “short-term option for some children 6 months and older who is usually on regular milk-based formula, but families should talk to their pediatrician first.” This should not become routine for infants.

Chambers said this is a recommendation being given for this particular crisis.

“They can begin giving their child temporary cow’s milk, which is like regular whole milk. That recommendation goes with a little bit of a grain of salt, because cow’s milk does not have enough iron for infants. So in general, we have not in the past recommended that for any infant under the age of 1 year. But for this particular crisis, we’re saying that temporarily you can give your infant if you don’t have any other counter indications, you can give them cow’s milk if they’re over the age of 6 months. And that goes for infants who have no other health conditions that would make that recommendation invalid,” she said.

Chambers said there are things parents shouldn’t do, including mixing formulas that are not FDA approved or purchase formulas from Canada.

“I can say that we do not recommend a do-it-yourself or a homemade based formula because you can have contamination, you can also get certain types of body potassium and salt levels that can become disturbed with those types of methods,” she said. “We recommend to use only FDA-approved formulas and not resort to buying it from perhaps sellers who may not be using the best methods to prepare their formulas and that also goes for out of the country, places like in Canada, where they do not have our strict regulatory methods in place to ensure a safe alternative to formula.”

Chambers also emphasized the dangers of watering down or diluting formulas in order to make them last longer, as it can lead to potential health issues like seizures.

“It’s not recommended because it can lower your infant’s body salt and potassium levels, which can then lead to neurological problems like seizures, and developmental issues,” she said.

Although not all babies can easily transfer to cow’s milk and are over 6 months, Chambers said there are other alternatives for babies with sensitivities.

“For the infants who require special hydrolyzed formulas like nutramigen, Alimentum or EleCare, we recommend that they try to stick with those specialty formulas, because if they do not, as we have seen the last few days, we’ve had hospitalizations rise for those infants who need a specialized formula,” she said. “It’s important to talk to your doctor about what they recommend to replace that formula with, there are some options in the toddler formula area that may be closely akin to what you’re already giving your infant. And if that’s the case, you can probably get that infant a different formula that’s actually based on toddler ranges for development and growth for the time being, and so that’s an option for some parents at this point.”

For those parents with babies that suffer from digestive issues, she recommends a soft introduction to new products.

“I tell parents to introduce a new formula very slowly and not try to give them the same volume that we give them before on the previous formula, but maybe going a little bit slower, a little bit of a lower volume to kind of get them to use that different formula, and that sometimes is all you need to do in order to be able to help your child to tolerate a different a formula at this point,” she said.

The FDA recommends parents and caregivers speak with a child’s health care provider for recommendations if their regular formula is not available.

Local resources

The state’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) supplemental program which offers resources for low-income families has made a few changes to accommodate with the shortage, said Tecora Smith, WIC program director for Tyler and surrounding areas.

“We are all working closely with our WIC grocers to help make sure there are options for our families to purchase. We’ve added alternate options and formulas so families can find a formula at the store to meet their baby’s needs without having to always come in on WIC clinic. If there’s a specialized formula, a lot of times we work closely with the physician to gain a prescription so we can change the formula if needed based on that health care need,” she said.

Smith said with the alternatives, the options for Similac Advance will be available through the end of June.

Even though there have been added alternatives to the WIC program and more options for families, some have expressed concern about paying out of pocket for the formulas. Smith said the easiest way to avoid doing this is to communicate with the WIC program and let them know about your current issue.

“We have so many additional formulas that are available to our moms and we’re just making sure we have enough to where whatever is on that shelf, we can change it over to. So if they’re spending money out of their pocket and they’re part of our WIC program, we do need them to call us so we can adjust the formula to meet the needs of the baby, plus figure out what’s available, to load that formula on their card,” Smith said.

Smith emphasized that the WIC team is doing everything it can to help local mothers.

“We are working tirelessly to make sure we’re keeping up with what’s available and contacting young moms,” she said.

Where can families look for formula?

According to advice from Chambers, Smith and local mothers on where to find formulas when shelves are empty are:

Pediatrician offices, sometimes they may have samples but it’s not 100% guaranteed

Churches

Food pantries

Local Facebook groups, Longview: Local baby formula group on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/287796103553955 ; Tyler: Local Tyler WIC programs https://www.facebook.com/WICTylerNorthBroadway , https://www.facebook.com/WICTylerEastAmherst

Wonder Women Outreach: An East Texas-based Christian mission organization with the goal to help families in need. The organization in Troup receives free formula from the community and updates the Facebook page with formulas in stock that are given for free. https://www.facebook.com/wonderwomenoutreach

Word of mouth. De La Hoya, Sparks and Stuart emphasized the need of “staying together” and letting others know when you find certain products or giving out formulas that you may have tried with your baby and didn’t work out.

If looking in person, it’s advised to search early when shelves are stocked up.