East Texas Food Bank offers new Mobile Pantry in Daingerfield

The East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) is happy to announce the release in their new farmer’s marketplace taste Mobile Pantry in Daingerfield, and other people in the world are delighted.

From June seventh, the Mobile Pantry will serve contemporary produce at the first Wednesday of each and every month from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It shall be positioned at 909 Linda Drive and hosted by means of the Church at the Rock.

According to Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, “In Morris County, 17 percent of the residents, including 27 percent of children, are food insecure according to the latest data from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap. Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents.”.

Everyone is welcome on the Mobile Pantry and it’s open to somebody who wishes meals. People are inspired to convey wagons, carts or baggage to lend a hand delivery the pieces again to their automobiles. Additionally, the ETFB has partnered with the Special Health Resources of Texas to supply loose well being checkups to everybody in attendance.

The ETFB has additionally partnered with six different companies that function meals pantries in Daingerfield, Naples and Omaha. If you wish to have groceries or have any questions, consult with the East Texas Food Bank website.