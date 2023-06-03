East Texas officials searching for burglars who stole 6 chainsaws from John Deere dealership





The (*6*) Police Department is looking for assist from the general public in figuring out folks who broke right into a John Deere dealership and reportedly stole six chainsaws. The incident came about on the United Ag Equipment retailer in (*6*), Texas earlier than it was once open on May thirty first. Upon arriving on the scene, officials came upon that the facet glass door have been shattered, and the Stihl chainsaws have been taken. The government acquired surveillance pictures from a close-by trade, which confirmed two males riding in a more recent style Mercedes SUV that was once parked at the back of Aarons. The suspects are believed to have burglarized the tractor dealership by way of strolling in the course of the door subsequent door. The pictures additionally printed the conceivable presence of a feminine passenger within the automobile.

The (*6*) Police Department is urging any individual with information concerning the automobile or the folks concerned within the incident to come back ahead. If any individual acknowledges the automobile or can determine any of the folks who could have been concerned, they’re asked to touch the (*6*) Police Department at 936-544-2021 or Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.