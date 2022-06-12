Eastern Florida State Titans Basketball Team to Compete in NJCAA Team Summer Showcase

occasion is internet hosting 30 junior school groups over the weekend at Columbus State College

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College males’s basketball staff shall be again on the courtroom Monday to put together for the NJCAA Team Summer Showcase.

The Titans will head to Georgia to play 4 video games over the weekend at Columbus State College as half of a big occasion with 30 junior school males’s basketball groups taking part in over the weekend.

“I am really, really excited and I know the guys are really fired up for it,” Eastern Florida State College males’s basketball coach Jeremy Shulman stated.

“It is an opportunity to go play in front of a lot of NCAA Division I coaches in a sanctioned event in June. It is an unbelievable opportunity for our guys to not only get some exposure but get to know each other a bit better and get a first look at what we have, but it is going to be fun. We are going because it will be enjoyable.”

The staff will follow for 4 days earlier than leaving for Georgia for video games on Friday night and Saturday towards a few of the greatest groups in the nation.

The Titans shall be a bit shorthanded as 5 gamers forecast to be in the rotation is not going to be accessible.

“It will give the other guys a great opportunity to make a statement, show what they can do against some top teams,” Shulman stated.

“It is also going to be the first and last opportunity for us to play against other teams until the official start of the season so we will get a glimpse of where our weaknesses are and what we need to work on before practice begins. I think that is going to be a real benefit for us.”

It is the third 12 months that the NJCAA has held this sanctioned occasion to coincide with the NCAA summer time recruiting dates, however will probably be the primary time the Titans have been invited to compete.

